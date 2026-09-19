Ole Miss AD Makes “Sabotage” Accusation on Lane Kiffin Hours Before LSU Kickoff: “It Hurt Us”

Lane Kiffin’s return to Oxford was already loaded with bad blood. But less than 12 hours before LSU and Ole Miss meet at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, Rebels athletic director Keith Carter has added another layer to the story.

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Speaking to ESPN’s Marty Smith, Carter addressed Kiffin’s departure last season, claiming that some things happened behind the scenes that were meant to hurt the Rebels.

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“We just want closure. We certainly didn’t love how things transpired, some things happening behind the scenes to try to sabotage our team. So we want to put some closure on this,” said Carter. “The AD needs it. The fans need it. The team needs it. I hate that this has turned into the spectacle that it has. It hurt us, the way that was handled on that side back then.”

Carter brought in Kiffin back in December 2019, right after Ole Miss had gone through three straight losing seasons under Matt Luke. It didn’t take long for Kiffin to turn things around. Over six seasons, he went 55-19, and in 2025 he led the Rebels to 11 regular-season wins, a program record.

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“But we’re ready to move forward, to worry about our team. And hopefully Lane will worry about LSU after this weekend,” Carter’s comments further read, as per the X post, read.

Kiffin’s sixth season ended with him abruptly leaving for LSU just days after Ole Miss beat Mississippi State. The timing became even more complicated because the Rebels were preparing for their first College Football Playoff appearance.

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Kiffin asked to coach Ole Miss in the CFP after accepting the LSU job but was denied. And he also took several members of his coaching staff to Baton Rouge. Ole Miss went on without him, with Pete Golding taking over as head coach and leading the Rebels to two playoff victories and a national semifinal appearance.

The drama continued into the offseason, because former Ole Miss players Princewill Umanmielen and Devin Harper transferred to LSU after signing revenue-sharing agreements to remain with the Rebels. Ole Miss has since filed breach-of-contract lawsuits against both players.

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Now, Kiffin is back in Oxford less than 10 months after leaving. Carter admitted he doesn’t know how he will react when he sees his former coach on the opposite sideline, but said his focus is on making sure Ole Miss has a safe game-day experience.

“I will let each person decide how they want to react to Lane being on the sidelines,” Carter said to the Daily Journal. “What I know is that we’re going to do everything we can from an administrative standpoint to make sure we have an incredible game day.”

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There is plenty at stake beyond the reunion. No. 8 Ole Miss and No. 7 LSU both enter Saturday night at 2-0, with national ambitions and a massive SEC game in front of them.

The last time the teams played as AP top-10 ranked was in 1962 when Ole Miss emerged victorious 15-7.

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Kiffin has told his LSU players to ignore the noise surrounding his return. The Tigers will instead have to deal with an Ole Miss offense that has scored more than 40 points in each of its first two games.

Still, with Carter now publicly saying the way Kiffin left “hurt” Ole Miss, the attention surrounding his return is unlikely to disappear before kickoff at 7:30 p.m. ET.