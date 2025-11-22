Ole Miss Already Has Lane Kiffin Replacement Locked in $3M Coach: Report

If Lane Kiffin was trying to keep Oxford guessing, he’s doing a spectacular job. After Friday’s meeting, AD Keith Carter said Ole Miss will reveal their HC’s future on Nov. 29 right after the Egg Bowl. That’s either the calm before the storm or the announcement before the next era. But the program isn’t panicking. In fact, they might already have their next man lined up in the $3 million Tulane HC Jon Sumrall.

“Number one, very very good sources, intel that I trust, some of your cohorts at Locked On Ole Miss, have made it very clear that if Lane Kiffin was to leave for another job, Sumrall would be a huge target for Ole Miss,” Darrell Dapprich said in the X video posted by Locked On sports reporter Zac Blackerby on November 21. “Secondly, the report comes out yesterday from On3 that he’s going to interview with Florida, Auburn people freak out, then Nakos comes back and says no that’s not true, that’s been canceled. I don’t know, the verbiage on that’s very confusing. Has it been canceled? Was it never going to happen? I don’t know, that’s agent speak as to how they want it to be presented.”

Jon Sumrall has the SEC DNA. He played at Kentucky, coached at Kentucky, and his head-coaching stops have been nothing short of impressive. He went 23-4 at Troy. He’s 17-7 so far at Tulane. And as Zac Blackerby pointed out, he even opened as an early betting favorite for the LSU job.

“The betting odds early for LSU, he was the betting favorite to win the LSU job for given a short amount of time, but I do think he opened as the favorite there,” he said. “And so it’s just interesting that he’s been tied to Auburn this whole time… Now all of a sudden he does appear to be the most desired coach that’s available right now.”

Now coming to Ole Miss’ thinking, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger made it crystal clear. If Lane Kiffin jumps, Ole Miss is sprinting at Jon Sumrall.

“I don’t think it’s any secret Ole Miss has some affinity for Jon Sumrall at Tulane,” he said. “A lot of schools have interest in Jon Sumrall, which makes it more of a pressure point for [Ole Miss] to get an answer from Lane as soon as they can. I think having clarity at some point this week is the goal.”

With LSU and Florida circling Lane Kiffin, clarity is essential. Because if the coach says he’s done, Ole Miss wants to hit the launch button immediately. And while the Rebels quietly line up contingency plans, one of the biggest jobs in America just raised the stakes for everyone involved.

LSU’s $90M gambit shakes up the Lane Kiffin carousel

As LSU zeroes in on Lane Kiffin, the Tigers are ready to drop a seven-year, $90M deal on his desk. Plus an insane $25M roster commitment through NIL and revenue sharing. For context, that dwarfs the $18M Brian Kelly said LSU spent this season. When Baton Rouge wants a coach, they hunt with heavy artillery spearheaded by Louisiana governor Jeff Landry. But the thing is Kiffin hasn’t said yes. Or no.

Still, LSU remains confident, even with Missouri’s Eli Drinkwitz lurking in their candidate pool. Until he gives a firm answer, Ole Miss is parked at the edge of its seat. The Rebels know exactly what it stands to lose. Lane Kiffin’s 54-19 record and four 10-win seasons in five years aren’t easy to replace, unless you already have a guy in mind. But they’re parked with a plan for Jon Sumrall.

With Tulane sitting at 8-2 and holding a G5 Playoff spot, the 42-year-old coach keeps brushing off the noise.

“There’s no distractions,” Jon Sumrall insisted. “I’m all-in to Tulane. I’m so focused on this team. The only team I’m coaching is Tulane, and I could not be more blessed to do it. I do it with great people, at a great place and a place I love to live, and I’m excited about what I’m doing.”

But history usually shows us that when the SEC calls, distractions usually call back. And Ole Miss is ready, knowing the carousel is about to lurch forward. And they know exactly who they want sitting in Lane Kiffin’s chair if he jumps off.