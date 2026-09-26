Ole Miss Athlete Punished After Scary Hit Leaves Florida WR Needing Help Off the Field

With Florida leading 10-3 at halftime, Ole Miss found itself on the back foot despite entering the matchup as the better team on paper. And with an upset looming, the Rebels added to their troubles as Joenel Aguero delivered a controversial hit that nearly knocked wide receiver Bailey Stockton out of the game.

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With 3:44 remaining in the first half, Gators QB Aaron Philo threw the ball in Stockton’s direction. However, Aguero intervened, delivering a helmet-to-helmet blow that sent Stockton flying to the ground, leaving him sprawled in the very same position.

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A closer look at the incident revealed that Aguero had deliberately committed the act, resulting in his ejection from the game. Meanwhile, Stockton remained on the turf for a minute or two as athletic trainers rushed to his aid.

Under college rules, targeting means an automatic ejection, and losing Aguero was a massive hit to the Ole Miss defense. As their main starting safety, his exit forced the Rebels to scramble and adjust their deep coverage for the entire second half, giving Florida’s offense way more room to breathe.

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Moments later, cameras captured the Florida wideout making his way towards the Gators’ sideline with one arm around a team trainer, heading for further medical evaluation. Before leaving the field, however, Stockton had already made his presence felt, finishing as Florida’s joint-leading receiver with three catches for 24 yards.

His biggest contribution came on his first grab of the afternoon, a 14-yard reception down the left side on second-and-7 that brought the Gators within striking distance of the Rebels’ red zone.

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Aguero’s latest ejection against Florida wasn’t his first brush with targeting controversy. The Ole Miss safety was previously ejected during the 2024 clash against the Texas Longhorns, marking the first such incident of his college career.

Playing as a sophomore for the Bulldogs, Aguero was flagged after a fourth-quarter hit on Texas running back Quintrevion Wisner. Although officials initially allowed play to continue, a replay review confirmed targeting, triggering his automatic ejection. In addition, he was forced to sit out the first half of the following game as a consequence of his ejection.

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Aguero’s availability for the next game remains uncertain, but there is some relief for Florida as Stockton appears to have escaped the tackle without a serious injury.

Bailey Stockton’s Injury Status Following Joenel Aguero’s Ejection

After the brutal injury, Stockton was helped off the field by a member of Florida’s training staff before being escorted to the team’s medical tent for further evaluation. ESPN’s Katie George later reported that the Gators had to move another player out of the tent to make room for the injured wide receiver.

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According to Katie George’s report, Stockton appeared to be doing well despite the heavy collision. Emerging from the medical tent, the receiver asked for his helmet, put it on, and began jogging along the sidelines, seemingly preparing to return to action.

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“Bailey Stockton is a heckuva football player, one of the toughest kids you’ll ever be around,” offensive coordinator Buster Faulkner said earlier this season. “He’s been in some loaded wide receiver rooms, so we have zero doubt. If he’s gonna play 90 snaps, he’ll go out there and give you everything he’s got for 90 snaps. He knows the offense, he’s faster than you think, he gets open probably as good as anybody.”

Stockton is among three Gators receivers to have suffered injuries this season, making his availability a significant concern for Florida.

This game carried massive stakes for both sides. Ole Miss came in chasing a top-five ranking to build their playoff resume, while Florida was eager to prove themselves in a huge early-season test. With Florida already thin at wide receiver due to injuries, losing a tough target like Stockton, even briefly, shows just how thin their margins are as they look to pull off statement upsets down the stretch.