Ole Miss’ Austin Simmons Ranked Ahead of Dylan Raiola in Surprising 2025 FBS QB Rankings

Well, no position flips the script quite like QB. It’s the spotlight role—the glory after wins, but the heat after losses. And for Nebraska, Dylan Raiola wears that pressure well. As a headline-maker before even taking a snap, Raiola famously flipped from Georgia to the Cornhuskers. And as a freshman in 2024, he didn’t just show up—he showed out. Thirteen games. Nearly 2,819 passing yards and thirteen TDs. But now, as the Big Red heads to Las Vegas, Raiola isn’t the only QB in the conversation. Ole Miss star Austin Simmons has stolen some shine, surpassing Raiola in the buzz rankings.

On July 16, The Athletic dropped its College QB Tiers—ranking all 136 FBS starters, inspired by Mike Sando’s NFL version. It was a stacked list, and both Dylan Raiola and Austin Simmons made the cut in Tier 4. But the edge? It went to Simmons. Yes, the Ole Miss newcomer earned the No. 37 spot as a fresh face in the SEC. And Raiola, despite being a Big Ten returning starter, landed at No. 40. So, it’s a subtle gap, but in the world of elite QBs, every slot matters. Given that, Simmons has already achieved more than that.

With a revamped roster and sky-high expectations, Ole Miss is eyeing a breakthrough season. And leading the charge is Austin Simmons. However, the new QB1 is stepping into big shoes, aiming to build on the foundation Jaxson Dart left behind. As of now, CBS Sports recently ranked Simmons No. 8 among SEC QBs—right in the middle of the pack. But undoubtedly, Oxford’s new signal-caller has the potential to reach even greater heights. So, the reason?

In 2024, Austin Simmons didn’t just sit and learn; he showed flashes of what’s coming. Well, as a redshirt freshman at Ole Miss, he appeared in 9 games, completing 19 of 32 passes for 282 yards. Moreover, he racked up two TDs with a clean sheet—zero interceptions. He also chipped in 14 yards on the ground across five carries. So, serving as the backup, Simmons made the most of his chances. His standout moment was stepping in against Georgia and leading a crucial drive that gave the Rebels life. Following that, Simmons is already turning heads; even taken a snap as QB1.

Recently, former Rebel signal-caller Jaxson Dart didn’t hold back when praising the young gun. “I’m really excited for the guys next year. Austin’s going to kill it,” Dart said while speaking to the media earlier this month in Oxford. “He was my guy. Just the conversations we’ve had—even since I left. Him calling me for advice. Me checking in on him. I’ve seen the portal pieces they’ve added, and this team’s going to be explosive. They’ll pick up right where we left off.” Honestly, that’s not just mentorship, it’s a vote of confidence from someone who knows what it takes in Oxford. Now, while Dart showed confidence in Simmons, the Ole Miss QB fired a clear message to an SEC rival.

Austin Simmons’ message to the team they once lost to

Austin Simmons isn’t just stepping in; he’s stepping up, and he’s got something to prove. Now the redshirt sophomore is QB1 in Oxford, and expectations are sky-high. This week, the former 4-star dual-sport athlete joined Greg McElroy and Cole Cubelic on their podcast, ready to turn the page from last season’s tough loss to an SEC rival in Kentucky. When asked by Cole Cubelic what fans can expect from the Rebels’ offense with him at the helm, Simmons didn’t hesitate. He’s confident and ready to light it up.

“I’m just gonna let you see exactly what this offense is really capable of,” mentioned Simmons. “I’d say the first week, and then in Week Two, you’re gonna see exactly what we’re really made of.” So, mark your calendars. Week Two isn’t just another game, it’s personal. Because that’s when Ole Miss faces Kentucky, the very team that handed the Rebels their first loss last season. And that’s why Simmons’ words weren’t just confident, they sounded like a warning.

Right now, the message is clear: revenge is coming, and this time, Ole Miss plans to make a statement. Although winning in Lexington isn’t easy. Okay, just ask Georgia, who barely survived 13-12 last year. But with revenge on their minds and Lane Kiffin dialing up plays, Ole Miss is heading in hungry. So, expect Simmons to have the green light in a game that’s about payback and proving a point.