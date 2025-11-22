Ole Miss Boosters Want Lane Kiffin Fired After LSU’s $90M Bait, Insider Confirms

The wait is now getting unbearable for fans to know Lane Kiffin’s decision. As the regular season wraps up, the mystery surrounding the HC’s future continues getting denser. Because so far, Kiffin has maintained his love for Ole Miss football. But the heightened buzz around his future might be getting too much for Ole Miss to handle.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

After weeks of rumors, Lane Kiffin’s choices seem to be narrowed down to three. He’s either moving to Florida, LSU, or is remaining at Ole Miss. This comes in light of Kiffin meeting with Keith Carter on November 21. The AD then confirmed that an announcement will be made after the Egg Bowl. Locked on LSU host Matt Moscona thought that the events at Oxford might mean Kiffin and Ole Miss have taken the plunge.

“I anticipate that’s gonna be Lane Kiffin leaving,” he said in a November 21 episode of Locked on LSU. “It is going to be potentially a tumultuous week in Oxford as they prepare for the Egg Bowl while Lane Kiffin continues to get hammered with these questions. Now, he may not care.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But will his team be able to manage throughout this week? Will the administration, feeling pressure from boosters and other groups and players to move on from Lane Kiffin allow him to maintain this week and coach the Egg Bowl? Maybe so,” he added.

Imago NCAA, College League, USA Football: Mississippi at Georgia Oct 18, 2025 Athens, Georgia, USA Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin prior to the game against the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium. Athens Sanford Stadium Georgia USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xBrettxDavisx 20251018_ajw_ad1_009

The Egg Bowl preparations are going on in full swing as Ole Miss goes through a bye week. It’s the game on Oxford’s regular season calendar, after all. Now, it seems like there’s a bittersweet feeling among the community, as this game now seems like Kiffin’s last as Ole Miss’ HC. He’d be walking away having charted one of the most brilliant turnarounds for a D1 program. But his success and demand for him have ballooned so much that it is now interfering with Ole Miss’ operations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Rebels have never flat out denied any rumors of having locked Lane Kiffin at Oxford. He’s earned himself an automatic contract extension this year too, having won seven games. But Kiffin is yet to sign that agreement. Kiffin’s family have also visited Baton Rouge and Gainesville last week, further fuelling this drama. And with Carter setting a date for his announcement, instead of declaring a final stance on this matter, things look ominous for Lane Kiffin’s stay at Oxford. Interestingly, Kiffin had confirmed there was no Egg Bowl ultimatum from Ole Miss to announce his intent, just days before the meeting with Carter.

In the past six years, he has become a key figure in the community, and is the winningest head coach for the program. The level of success Lane Kiffin has produced with Ole Miss is commanding. Since the 2022 losing streak, he’s gone 31-6, a key reason why he’s the darling of the coaching carousel. With the potential he brings to the market, the needy players are giving their all to win him over. LSU is giving Florida a tough fight as it presents a beyond comfortable offer for Kiffin.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

LSU making the offer of a lifetime to Lane Kiffin, worth $90 million

Matt Moscona updated fans that Lane Kiffin is actually off the board for the LSU job, on betting platforms. “It means it’s almost a certainty,” he said. And given the attention-grabbing moves LSU is pulling to get Lane Kiffin over to Baton Rouge, it’s understandably why that’s the case. The Tigers are reportedly finalizing a contract worth more than a whopping $90 million, seven-year contract for Lane Kiffin. This also comes amid the ugly battle former HC Brian Kelly is waging with LSU for his own buyout of $54 million.

Kiffin’s package would make him the 2 highest-paid college football head coach, just shy of Kirby Smart’s salary. ESPN’s Ross Dellenger also reported that Kiffin would also be getting more than 25 million to build his roster. LSU already took a big bet on by getting Brian Kelly, thinking that he’d be able to continue his successes from Notre Dame here. But that plan never took off.

ADVERTISEMENT

Lane Kiffin’s career arc at Ole Miss, however, presents a different and appealing story. He’s converted a losing program to an SEC contender. Plus, Kiffin’s experience with the league is key here, which played a factor in the dislike for Kelly at Baton Rouge. It all hangs on that November 29 deadline for now.

Dellenger reported that Lane Kiffin’s “true intent remains a mystery, even to those closest to him.” But the vibe coming off Ole Miss recent actions has now pushed fans to believe the harsh truth. The Egg Bowl might prove to be a massive heartbreak for Rebels fans, with Lane Kiffin leaving.