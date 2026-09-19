Ole Miss Crowd Attacks Lane Kiffin With Profane Chant on College GameDay

Lane Kiffin knew what he was walking back into. Oxford was never going to welcome him quietly, not after the way he left. Saturday proved that right before the ball was even kicked off.

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“College Gameday brings Lane Kiffin on-screen, and the crowd immediately breaks out into ‘f–k Lane Kiffin’ chants,” Fox Radio host Aaron Torres wrote on X, posting a clip of the moment.

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The Ole Miss crowd had been building toward this all morning. Once Kiffin actually showed up on the show virtually, they made sure he heard what they felt about their former head coach directly. Fans chanted “A–hole! A–hole!” before circling right back to the same profane chant aimed at the LSU head coach.

ESPN’s College GameDay broadcasting wasn’t fast enough on the cut either, as the audio bled through during Pat McAfee’s opening monologue before producers finally muted it. Kiffin didn’t engage with any of it, and when asked about the matchup, he kept his answers pointed at football.

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“You know, both teams have great players, great coaches, have a lot of respect for their program,” Kiffin said in an appearance on College GameDay panel. “So, we just felt the players performing really well tonight in a really awesome matchup. Two top-10 teams, national game of the week. So, both programs should be really exciting.”

He also acknowledged the obvious, that his players aren’t walking into a normal environment. “Obviously, it’s going to be there,” Kiffin said. “And this will be a really competitive game for a long period of time with a lot of plays. So, you’ve got to really stay focused and not listen to all the noise and all chatter if you can.”

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Meanwhile, profane chants were still audible in the background directed at Kiffin.

Earlier, Kiffin said that with the attention and hatred all pointed at him this week, his players get to just go out and play with nothing on their shoulders. In his mind, the real pressure sits on Ole Miss, a team that won 13 games last year to LSU’s seven.

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Even legendary coach Nick Saban got pulled into defending himself. Pat McAfee pushed him on his role in Kiffin leaving Ole Miss for LSU, and in Pete Golding taking over as Ole Miss’s head coach.

“I have coaches call me all the time and ask me for advice about what they should do,” Saban said. “Typically, what I do is ask them questions. Where do you think you can win? Where do you think you fit? And I also say, why can’t you win at where you are now?” The line briefly won the crowd over, boos turning into cheers before he added, “But everybody makes their own decision.”

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Why Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss for LSU in the first place

The anger didn’t come out of nowhere. Back in December, Kiffin ended weeks of speculation by leaving Ole Miss, a program he had just led to an 11-1 record, for a 7-5 LSU team.

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In his statement, Kiffin said he asked Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter to let him coach the Rebels through the playoffs before officially starting at LSU, and that his players had asked for the same thing. Carter said no. Kiffin later admitted that a call with Saban sealed the decision, after getting an offer.

“You’ll always regret if you don’t go to LSU,” Kiffin said Saban told him. “It’s the best job in America.” He added, “When he said that, that really made the decision for me.”

Ole Miss moved fast once Kiffin left, promoting defensive coordinator Pete Golding to head coach that same weekend, with players reportedly cheering the news in a team meeting.

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Offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. went with Kiffin to Baton Rouge, and several of the coaching staff. LSU athletic director Verge Ausberry welcomed Kiffin as “the best coach in the country,” calling him a proven winner suited to lead the program into its next era.

That backstory is exactly why Saturday hits the way it did. This isn’t just a rivalry game, but it is Kiffin walking back into the building he abandoned mid-run, with the fans who felt that decision the hardest getting their first real chance to tell him about it.

Kickoff for No. 7 LSU at No. 8 Ole Miss is set for 7:30 p.m. ET, and whatever happens on the scoreboard, Saturday’s real story took place before the game even started.