Ole Miss Eyes Gus Malzahn’s Ex-Staffer to Aid Pete Golding’s Defense

Pete Golding’s Ole Miss defense is looking to add a proven developer of NFL talent, and the target is a familiar face to the program. The reported coach in question has deep roots in both the SEC and Oxford itself, who could play a vital role for the Rebels in the upcoming season.

“Ole Miss is targeting Kansas State co-defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach Marcus Woodson for a role on its defensive staff, sources tell @CBSSports,” reporter Matt Zenitz said on X.

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Marcus Woodson, who holds the co-defensive and defensive backs coach positions at Kansas State, could be a tough get for Ole Miss. It’s not clear which role they are trying to get him for, but the push remains hard. His resume makes him a perfect fit for Pete Golding’s defense, having coached at Arkansas, Florida State, Auburn, and Memphis, besides Kansas State, with experience in coping with the pressure of playing in the SEC.

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Woodson’s SEC foundation was solidified under Gus Malzahn at Auburn. Hired in 2018 as a defensive backs coach, he quickly provided his prowess in development. Most notably, Woodson successfully transitioned Noah Igbinoghene from wide receiver to cornerback, molding him into a first-round NFL Draft pick.

Woodson also coached safety Jammie Robinson at Florida State, who became a two‑time All‑ACC First Team defensive player and was then drafted in the fifth round by the Carolina Panthers in 2023. Now, if Pete Golding gets him into Oxford, he can develop the same pipeline of NFL talent for the Rebels. This elite record is exactly what the Ole Miss Rebels need.

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Marcus Woodson played safety at Ole Miss from 1999 to 2002 and grew up in Moss Point, Mississippi. He started coaching a few years after finishing his playing career, so he has strong connections to the school and program. If Ole Miss hires him, Woodson will join head coach Pete Golding’s defensive staff and will probably take the job left by defensive coordinator Patrick Toney’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons.

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One of his best showings came while Marcus Woodson coached Arkansas as co-defensive coordinator for three years, making the team’s defense much better. In his first season, the team allowed only 202.8 passing yards per game, jumping 99 spots in national rankings. Arkansas gave up the fewest total yards in ten years and scored five defensive touchdowns.

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With Pete Golding taking on head coaching duties while still commanding the defense, he desperately needs a trusted lieutenant. Woodson is expected to fill that critical void left by co-defensive coordinator Patrick Toney’s departure to the Atlanta Falcons. Woodson’s secondary expertise could help ensure that Golding can maintain his aggressive scheme without sacrificing backend coverage stability.

Woodson also helped Arkansas start a season with a shutout and win important games against Auburn and Mississippi State. His defensive backs made many interceptions in big games, showing he can develop strong, playmaking players. The defensive reinforcement has come at the right time because pressure is mounting on Pete Golding to maintain the program’s momentum, even as sportsbooks project a tougher season ahead.

Pete Golding is under massive pressure

Fans in Oxford hope Ole Miss keeps improving and continues its success under Pete Golding. But many sports reporters doubt the team will make it back to the College Football Playoff this year.

While experts at FanDuel are skeptical, projecting only 7-8 wins, the front office is clearly betting on an elite defense to outperform those expectations, with the pursuit of Woodson being the cornerstone of that strategy.

Ole Miss got the No. 2-ranked group of new players from the transfer portal, adding many talented athletes. Syracuse wide receiver Darrell Gill Jr. leads the group, along with quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and running back Kewan Lacy.

However, the team’s offense faces big worries because coach Lane Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. left for LSU, leaving Ole Miss without their main offensive leaders.

Last season, Ole Miss allowed 21 points per game, which was pretty good and ranked 26th in the country. Their pass defense was even better, ranked 7th. With Marcus Woodson joining, their defense can get even stronger and stop more points and passes. Now, let’s wait and see how things turn out for Pete Golding and team.