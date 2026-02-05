Ole Miss Fans Fear Lane Kiffin Could Poach Another Rebels Coach After 8 Assistants Follow Him to LSU

Ole Miss has learned to live with loose ends when it comes to Lane Kiffin. Nobody ever really explained what was said behind closed doors. AD Keith Carter wasn’t comfortable with him in the Rebels’ CFP run, one foot in Oxford and another in Baton Rouge. So when he finally left, he took the coaching baggage with him to LSU. With the wound still fresh, fans were skeptical when he gave a shoutout to another Rebels coach.

When a fan account posted praise, calling Ole Miss basketball head coach Chris Beard “one of, if not the best coach in the history of this program,” Lane Kiffin reposted it and added his own endorsement.

“💯!!! Elite coach, teacher, and program builder!!!! @CoachBeard,” he posted on X on February 4.

Lane Kiffin hasn’t exactly been generous with Ole Miss praise since the exit. So, seeing him go public for Chris Beard just reignites that poaching paranoia. But it’s not to say he’s wrong about the basketball coach.

Since arriving in March 2023, Chris Beard has turned Ole Miss basketball into something nationally relevant. A 24-win season in 2024-25, a Sweet 16 run with wins over North Carolina and Iowa State, and a Jim Phelan National Coach of the Year award.And it comes with breaking records in three-pointers made, assist-to-turnover ratio, and fewest turnovers per game.

Chris Beard has done this at multiple stops and has a 69.7 percent winning percentage as an NCAA head coach. But he’s also fiery. Tennessee will tell you that. In their latest game, he picked up two technicals, got tossed, charged back to the huddle anyway, and later explained it as fighting for his program. Ole Miss was on a 4-game losing streak. No wonder he snapped.

Lane Kiffin and Chris Beard have crossed paths publicly before. The football coach reacted loudly when Beard won national honors last April. In 2024, he showed up on Beard’s Fireside Chat, joked about being second only to Snoop Dogg in guest demand, and got congratulated for Ole Miss football’s first 11-win season. Beard has repeatedly credited football’s success for momentum across campus. But of course, fans still see that praise in an opposite light.

Fans are skeptical of Lane Kiffin’s praise

It’s not hard to see why. Lane Kiffin left Ole Miss in the midst of a CFP run for a $91M contract with LSU. “Nope lol you stay away from our basketball coach,” one fan wrote. It’s a half-joke, half-defense mechanism because the same can’t happen to basketball. After all, Lane Kiffin already took eight assistants with him to LSU.

“Will #LSU go for another Ole Miss coach?👀” another fan questioned. OC Charlie Weis Jr., RB coach Kevin Smith, TE coach Joe Cox, WR coach George McDonald, head strength coach Nick Savage, QB coach Dane Stevens, LB coach Chris Kiffin, and GA Sawyer Jordan all left for LSU.

The jokes escalated fast.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

“LSU about to steal him too 😂” another person chimed in. Nobody actually thinks Chris Beard is bolting, but humor usually masks the fear.

Some leaned into it a little too hard. “Yeah we should give him a call,” one LSU fan posted.



That comment landed flat in Oxford. And soon enough, backlash followed.

“And you are none of those things,” one fan shot back at Lane Kiffin. That’s emotion talking, not evidence.

Because the truth is, Lane Kiffin is actually those things. Elite coach. Program builder. The messy exit doesn’t erase the 55-19 record or the 11-win season.

At LSU, Lane Kiffin is already rebuilding through the portal, landing No. 1 QB Sam Leavitt and 5-star QB Husan Longstreet, No. 1 OT Jordan Seaton, and Ole Miss edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen. The Tigers now sit at No. 1 in The Athletic’s incoming talent rankings.

That doesn’t mean Ole Miss has to like Lane Kiffin again. It just means that a single repost about a basketball coach reopened something people thought was closed. And that tells you plenty about how unfinished this still feels.