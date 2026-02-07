Ole Miss Football Coach Makes Heartfelt Public Plea for Mother Battling Life-Threatening Illness

If there is one thing football teaches you, it’s how to live in two worlds at the same time. For Ole Miss defensive line coach Randall Joyner, that has never been more the reality than now. On the field, Joyner’s career has taken flight. He is helping shape one of the most feared defensive fronts in the country, and his promotion to associate head coach is icing on the cake. But away from the lights and the intensity of the Saturdays, Joyner is fighting something that no playbook could ever prepare you for.

In a heartfelt post, Joyner took to social media to ask for prayers for his mother, Donna Green Clemons, who is battling cholangiocarcinoma, a rare and aggressive form of cancer.

“Asking for prayers for my mom as she continues her battle with cholangiocarcinoma,” Joyner wrote on X. “This isn’t for sympathy, just belief in the power of prayer. God is in control, and we trust Him. Mom, your strength is inspiring. Now it’s our turn to be there for you.”

For Joyner, this hits deep. Clemons has been a constant pillar of support for Joyner in everything he’s done. Right from his playing days at SMU and through his budding football career, the doting mother has been there for him. Clemons did so all while running her own company, Joy Promotions, in Texas. However, the cancer came like a curveball. Still, Joyner mentioned on Instagram that she had been “quietly” dealing with the illness.

Cholangiocarcinoma is a rare and aggressive form of cancer. It affects almost 8,000 people in the United States each year, with age and other medical conditions being factors. The disease is not that common in the West, but it has a presence in Southeast Asia. Because cholangiocarcinoma is rare, some cases may even go unreported. Oftentimes, the tumor is misdiagnosed as other forms of cancer. Off the field, Randall Joyner sure is going through a tough time.

On the field, however, Randall Joyner is charging ahead at Ole Miss. After producing talents like Suntarine Perkins and Princely Umanmielen, the D-line coach was also tabbed as the Rebels’ associate head coach. Joyner is rising through the ranks quickly after beginning his coaching career as a volunteer assistant at SMU. He then moved to Hawaii as a graduate assistant, officially kicking off his career. At Ole Miss, Joyner has delivered some exceptional defensive lines and linemen during his career. In 2024, he helped the Rebels finish third in the nation in sacks and topped the charts in sacks per game.

Unfortunately for Joyner, he has had to deal with more life-threatening issues in the family.

Randall Joyner’s wife also struggled with a serious medical condition

Randall’s wife, Trimiesha Joyner, had a massive health scare a few years ago. She was diagnosed with a ruptured brain aneurysm in 2021 and had to undergo emergency brain surgery. This crisis happened a year after she and Randall got married, and Trimiesha was only 29 years old. While in recovery, Trimiesha struggled with using her lower body. Apart from this issue, she was also diagnosed with migraine disorder later on.

Thankfully, Trimiesha recovered from the aneurysm, and the couple is now parents to an adorable little girl, Aniyah. And, they will soon welcome another baby this year! Trimiesha announced the news to Randall in 2025 during one of the Rebels’ practice sessions, and the team also participated in the fun surprise.

It’s been a whirlwind for Randall Joyner, but the coach has persevered through these hurdles to excel on the football field. However, he would also not have been able to do it if his family wasn’t there with him back him up. Joyner hopes that his mother finds some joy in the heaps of wishes and prayers that fans are sending, as she deals with this crisis.