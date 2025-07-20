Ole Miss Issues Statement As Corey Adams Tragedy Leaves Jaxson Dart & Others Heartbroken

There’s no easy way to process news like this. One moment, you’re looking forward to the season, freshmen stepping in, storylines building, and the next, you’re hit with something that reminds you just how fragile it all is. Ole Miss is reeling after the heartbreaking death of freshman defensive lineman Corey Adams, who passed away Tuesday night in Cordova, Tennessee. For a young athlete just beginning his journey in Oxford, it’s a loss that has shaken the entire college football world.

The school announced the devastating news on Wednesday, releasing a statement that read. “We are devastated to learn that Corey Adams, a freshman on the team, passed away last night in Cordova, Tennessee. While our program is trying to cope with this tragic loss, our thoughts are with his loved ones during this incredibly difficult time. Out of respect for his family, we will not be commenting further at this time. We ask the Ole Miss community to keep Corey in their thoughts and respect the privacy of everyone involved.” For fans who follow these programs closely, they’re young men with dreams, families, and futures. Corey had just begun writing his story in Oxford, and now that story ends far too soon.

The official Ole Miss Football account also posted, “We’re heartbroken by the passing of Corey Adams. Our thoughts are with his family, friends, and all who knew and loved him.”

As the Rebel community comes together in mourning, let this moment be about more than football. Let it be about love, loss, and support. To those reading this, whether you’re an Ole Miss die-hard, a college football fan, or someone who just stumbled across this news, take a second today to hug your people. Tell them you care. Because life is so much bigger than the game, and Corey Adams’ memory deserves that kind of reflection.

