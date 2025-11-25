Ole Miss Could Be Restricting Lane Kiffin’s Social Media Activity: ESPN SEC Network Host

For a man known for tweeting at lightning speed, Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin’s silence is deafening. Kiffin hasn’t posted on X since Friday night, and his muted presence is stirring speculation like wildfire ahead of Saturday’s Egg Bowl. ESPN host Peter Burns even took a subtle jab, suggesting the Rebels might be curbing Kiffin’s social media activity.

“Smart move by Lane Kiffin and/or Ole Miss to say he’s only answering questions pertaining to Egg Bowl in his presser,” Burns wrote on X, referencing the coach’s press conference approach. “He’s acknowledged several questions about his future & politely declined to answer them. Would imagine he’s been advised to ease up on social media posts as well.”

At this stage, any talk about Kiffin’s next move feels like a shot in the dark. The coach has intentionally stayed silent ahead of the rivalry game, a decision that fans note is especially uncharacteristic for someone whose X cover photo reads, ‘tweets too much. He will probably tweet this too.’ Whether Ole Miss asked Kiffin to keep a low profile or if he’s choosing silence on his own, the strategy appears to be backfiring. Fans are growing restless, viewing the quiet as ambiguous, if not borderline disrespectful behavior from a coach whose next move remains uncertain.

Even during Monday’s press conference, Kiffin kept the spotlight on the team. “I’m sure you’ve got a lot of other questions, but I’m just answering questions focused on the team and this season and our players,” he said, adding that finishing the season with Ole Miss remains very important to him. Still, even those closest to Kiffin admit they don’t know what his next move will be.

Meanwhile, speculation continues to swirl. LSU is making an aggressive bid for the Rebels’ coach, while Florida kept him as a part of the wide search. Either program could offer a deal exceeding $13 million per year, which would make him the highest-paid coach in college football if he moves. All eyes are now on November 29, after Ole Miss AD confirmed that Kiffin is expected to announce his decision the day following the Egg Bowl.

Trinidad Chambliss addressed Lane Kiffin’s exit rumors

While the coach maintained silence, the senior QB, Trinidad Chambliss, addressed Lane Kiffin’s coaching rumors. He made it clear that Coach Kiffin is locked in with the Rebels for now, and they’re focused on the Egg Bowl, trusting Coach Kiffin completely. He also stated that they’re unbothered about what’s going to happen next year.

“To our fans, this team is completely locked in, living in the moment, and staying true to our 1-0 mindset for the Egg Bowl and future games,” Trinidad Chambliss wrote on X. “We are unbothered by anything about next year and fully trusting Coach Kiffin’s leadership to keep us moving toward our goals!”

This isn’t any confirmation, but this guarantees that right until the Mississippi State game, Kiffin stays intact with the Rebels. But what happens after that becomes the big debate. If Ole Miss announced the coaching changes, this would seriously affect the program’s maiden Playoff run. Ole Miss is just a win away from reaching the Playoff. Everyone is looking forward to the Mississippi State game this Saturday, wondering if they could hear anything from the coach.