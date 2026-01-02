Ole Miss HC Responds to Ugly Plays Against Georgia at Sugar Bowl

Ole Miss’s game against the Bulldogs was more physical than Pete Golding imagined it to be. However, his team rose to the challenge, clinching a stunning 39-34 win. Golding’s postgame message hinted that even though he was pleased, he is still chasing a higher standard.

“Super excited for our players,” Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding said during the Postgame interview. “Didn’t play our cleanest football, and I told them to play clean football, and they responded. Proud of their effort.”

The game was intense right from the start. First, the Bulldogs took a penalty hit when senior defensive back JaCorey Thomas was ejected for targeting after a hit on wide receiver Cayden Lee. But moments later, the same rough game stance erupted when Ole Miss took an even harder hit on Georgia’s quarterback Gunner Stockton, but this time, there were no flags thrown.

And that was just the beginning of Ole Miss’s extremely physical and aggressive game. Their defenders were constantly finishing tackles with force, especially in the second half when momentum went in their favor. Georgia’s offense took major hits, including one where running back Nate Frazier had to leave the game because of injury.

Well, playing aggressively is not new for Ole Miss, as they focus on hitting hard and playing fast on defense. Last season, during September, they committed 22 penalties in their last two games, with 13 just on defense. And after playing under Lane Kiffin for years, that tendency stayed with them. Kiffin even explained the entire mindset behind the aggressive game.

“I think sometimes when you create a team that’s a really physical team that’s really going to try to play really physical at a high level with you snap to snap, it’s going to get violent,” Kiffin said after the Georgia Southern game. “And you’re not going to be the least penalized team, especially defensively.”

Even in their Sugar Bowl game against Georgia, Pete Golding’s Ole Miss recorded 4 penalties for 48 yards, while Georgia had 4 penalties for 38 yards. Apart from that, their defense had 9 tackles for loss, which shows that they were constantly penetrating behind the line of scrimmage and disrupting Georgia’s plays.

After the kickoff, the Ole Miss staff and team thought the game was over and started celebrating while a trophy was brought onto the field. However, the referee interrupted because Georgia still had one play left. At the moment, it was passed as a misunderstanding that took place in the spur of the moment. But Pete Golding now has to be careful and prevent them from happening in the future.

The aggression was sky-high throughout the game. While this kept fans hooked onto the game, Georgia took a major hit that might affect them in the long run.

Georgia football takes a major hit

Georgia sophomore running back Nate Frazier suffered an injury in the fourth quarter of the Bulldogs’ game against Ole Miss. Frazier limps off the field after a 2-yard run up the middle, where Ole Miss defender Zxavian Harris makes the tackle, after which he heads straight to the medical tent when Georgia was trailing 34-31 with just three minutes remaining.

He was limping off the field into the medical tent after the injury. This indicated a possible lower leg injury. And after examinations, he didn’t return. Before leaving, Frazier backed Georgia rushing home with 15 carries for 86 yards and added three receptions for 42 yards.

For now, there’s not much out on his injury, but Kirby Smart and his team might hope to get Frazier back soon. He is one of the key starters next season. This year, he left the ground game and pushed Georgia to sixth rank in the SEC in points per game, 31.9, and seventh in total yards per game (406.9).

In the 13 games this season, he rushed for 861 yards and six touchdowns on 158 carries. He even hauled in 13 receptions for 74 yards and one touchdown. Before facing Ole Miss, he announced his partnership with Wingstop, adding more to his $730,000 valuation, which is the ninth highest of any college football running back.

With two years of eligibility remaining, Frazier will hopefully be able to recover soon and make a strong comeback next season.