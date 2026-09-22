Ole Miss Injury News: Pete Golding Makes Worrying Announcement on Key Starter on Monday

Sunday’s MRI brought relief to Oxford with no structural damage in Kewan Lacy’s left shoulder, but the worry is far from over. Coach Pete Golding confirmed Monday that his star running back is officially a game-time decision against Florida. Even with clean scans, taking a hit on that joint six days later is a massive risk.

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“Lacy will be a game-time decision vs. Florida,” Golding said to On3 on September 21.

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Kewan Lacy suffered a left shoulder injury. The injury occurred with just 9:01 remaining in the third quarter. Lacy was taking a 4-yard carry up the middle when he was slammed hard into the turf. He landed on his left shoulder, which has always been a troublesome area for him. He left the field to visit the medical tent and was later taken to the locker room for further evaluation. The medic ruled him out for the remainder of the game.

This is the same shoulder Lacy underwent surgery on during the offseason. Lacy tore his left shoulder labrum during the 2025 College Football Playoff semifinal match against Ohio State. He underwent a procedure to reconstruct the joint. But it came with some warnings, like any hard landing on that exact spot carried a high risk of re-injury. When LSU defensive tackle Deuce Geralds slammed him on the turf, it gave a major scare to the Rebels.

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Head coach Golding confirmed right after the game that the initial stadium X-rays came back negative for any fractures. Golding noted that the scan results were “not nearly as bad as we thought”.

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Lacy is not just a high-yardage back; he is the finisher for this offense. Taking over 65% of backfield snaps, he dominates red-zone touches and sets up manageable third downs. Without his heavy workload and short-yardage power, the Rebels risk becoming predictable against disciplined defenses.

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Lacy bounced back in their game against Charlotte. He rushed 13 times for 87 yards and 2 touchdowns. Against his former coach, he carried the ball 9 times for 43 yards and 1 touchdown.

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Last season, he set Ole Miss program records by rushing for 1,567 yards and scoring 24 touchdowns. Without Lacy, the Ole Miss offense will lose its primary balance, which will be needed against the Gators. Florida’s defensive front recorded 7 sacks in its Week 3 victory against Auburn. They held a mere 94.7 rushing yards per game against their early opponents. If Lacy is unable to take the field, Ole Miss will turn to LSU transfer JT Lindsey as the primary backup.

This road trip to Gainesville is not just another SEC matchup. Ranked No. 4 in the country with a 3-0 record, Ole Miss is sitting in prime College Football Playoff position. One stumble against Florida’s defense could drop them out of top-four contention, making Lacy’s presence critical for their postseason dreams.

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Ole Miss’ backup running backs

JT Lindsey has quickly transformed from an under-the-radar LSU transfer to a potential starter for their next game against the Florida Gators. When Lacy went down against LSU, Lindsey stepped up seamlessly. He handled the bulk of the relief workload and logged 4 carries for 20 yards. He scored a crucial late-game two-point conversion to help seal the 32-24 win.

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Lindsey originally signed with LSU for the 2025 season. After redshirting his freshman year in Baton Rouge, he entered the NCAA Transfer Portal in January 2026. He committed to head coach Golding at Ole Miss.

Michigan State transfer Makhi Frazier can also be a potential RB for their next game. He accumulated 520 rushing yards during his time with the Spartans. Frazier began the 2026 campaign as the definitive No. 2 running back on the depth chart behind Lacy. So far, he has served as a reliable rotational piece and accumulated 9 carries for 38 yards. He was held out of the Week 3 LSU game as a minor injury precaution.

If Lacy is out, Joshua Dye can play the role of veteran leader for the Rebels. He arrived in Oxford with over 1,800 yards and 28 touchdowns last season. Even if sophomore JT Lindsey draws the start, Dye’s experience as a 28-touchdown scorer makes him the definitive choice.