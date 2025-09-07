Ole Miss Insider Drops Major Update on Austin Simmons’ Injury As Lane Kiffin Plans Something Devious

The Ole Miss Rebels clinched a hard-fought 30-23 victory on the road in the SEC showdown against Kentucky. But the triumph was not without a dramatic moment that had fans holding their breath. QB Austin Simmons took an awkward hit late in the fourth quarter that rolled up his ankle during a scramble. As he limped off, worry rippled through the stands, but the sideline chat between Simmons and head coach Lane Kiffin soon quelled fears. Although Simmons shut down all the concerns with his “It was just a minor little injury,” future concerns remain intact.

Despite Simmons throwing two early interceptions, his arm and legs helped drive the offense, completing 13 of 24 passes for 235 yards and a rushing touchdown. But after the injury sidelined him, backup Trinidad Chambliss stepped in for a brief stretch. But after that, Simmons returned for the final kneel, sealing the win for Ole Miss. The Rebels handled Week 2 the right way, snagging a 2-0 record—but the real question is what’s next. Looking ahead, Ole Miss has its week 3 showdown against Arkansas scheduled for September 13. The game promises to be a true SEC battle.

Yet, amid this, Lane Kiffin is walking a tightrope with his starting quarterback’s health. “I’m expecting Lane Kiffin to play games with Austin Simmons for the Arkansas game,” Ole Miss insider Steve Willis said on X. “This is an injury report game. So don’t freak out whenever he’s listed as questionable on Wednesday.” He further adds, “But Austin Simmons looked like he was kind of ready to go.” See, the sudden exit had fans biting their nails. But Kiffin quickly put those worries to rest with a post-game update that was both reassuring and full of respect for Simmons’ grit. “He’s tough, man, he’s tough, like he’s so mature for his age,” Kiffin said.

“You’ve seen him go in and strike out, what the third pick of the draft in baseball as a freshman. This guy is going to Georgia, play the way that he did. He’s built differently that way. I wish I would have protected him better early and more efficiently.” Simmons wasn’t pulled out because he wasn’t able to play, but more because the coaches wanted to bring in Trinidad Chambliss for specific schematic reasons in the 4-minute offense. That little bit of uncertainty about Simmons’ status is a total nail-biter for Arkansas. And Kiffin is deliberately counting on that when they face the Razorbacks.

If Simmons is fully available, Arkansas knows they’re facing a dual-threat quarterback. Because that’s what he already showed against Kentucky with 235 passing yards and a rushing touchdown. That kind of dynamic playmaker can stretch defenses and create big plays out of nowhere. But if Simmons isn’t 100%, Ole Miss could lean on backup Chambliss. He has proven reliable with 59 yards and 1 TD, but doesn’t bring the same electric spark. If Kiffin takes some risks, Simmons could pop up on Ole Miss’ questionable list next week.

Coach Pittman and the Razorbacks have done well focusing on their current challenges. They handled Arkansas State with a 56-14 win. But they can’t quite get their heads fully in the game when it comes to Ole Miss because of a looming question mark over Ole Miss’ starting quarterback.

What if the Austin Simmons injury is not ‘minor’?

The Ole Miss vs Kentucky game was one rollercoaster of emotions. Sure, the Rebels clinched a 30-23 win, but some fans weren’t cheering so much as shaking their heads. As they were pointing fingers squarely at head coach Lane Kiffin. It was about the way Kiffin managed the game, especially regarding his star quarterback, Austin Simmons. Simmons took a hard hit during a 2-yard rush that left his leg rolled up awkwardly. He stayed down, clearly in pain, and headed to the injury tent.

But despite his clearly taped and hurting left ankle, Simmons was itching to get back on the field. According to ESPN’s Molly McGrath, he even sniffed smelling salts just to prove he was ready to battle on. But McGrath echoed her concern. “You saw Austin Simmons couldn’t put any weight on that left leg,” McGrath said on the broadcast. “He was in visible pain when he went into the injury tent. But he came out with his left ankle heavily taped, threw the football, and looked determined to return.”

Kiffin backed him up post-game, saying Simmons was okay to go back in and that the position gets a lot of attention because it matters so much for winning. Sounds like grit, right? But fans online exploded with frustration. They called Kiffin’s play calling “ignorant” and “worst,” accusing him of risking Simmons’ health for conservative, stubborn play calling. “Stop. Running. Austin. Simmons,” one fan tweeted, capturing the growing anxiety that the coach was putting the quarterback’s well-being in jeopardy with such predictable, grind-it-out calls.