Ole Miss’ Lane Kiffin on High Alert as 4-Star QB Target Nearly Confirms College Football Destination

Lane Kiffin might want to keep his phone close this week. One of Ole Miss’ premier quarterback targets for the 2027 class is getting closer to making up his mind, and the indications aren’t in favor of Oxford. The 4-star passer has been establishing quietly strong relationships with a Big Ten giant for the past year, and following a gem of an outing at their summer camp, that interest has escalated into something much more substantial.

Though the Rebels were quick to make an offer and stay well in the hunt, the chatter on this signing has changed. As his clock to sign ticks away, it’s becoming apparent which program is the leader in the pack, and it’s the one that’s prioritized quarterback development as a calling card. When Michigan hosted its summer passing academy in June, many talented quarterbacks set foot in Ann Arbor, but few left with MVP hype. And now, mere weeks later, QB Malachi Zeigler, who’s also high on SEC lists, is openly acknowledging that Big Ten blueblood could indeed be the one.

Malachi Zeigler is Rivals’ No. 13 quarterback in the country and the No. 172 overall prospect in the 2027 class. He made a trip to Ann Arbor in June with fellow high-profile target Peter Bourque, and both left with camp MVP awards. More importantly, Zeigler left with a deep respect for offensive coordinator Chip Lindsey.

“Coach Lindsey is a great guy,” Zeigler said to Rivals. “Since the first time I spoke with him, he’s been upfront and honest about whatever we’ve discussed. He knows precisely what kind of QB he needs. I have no idea what he said to them, but he informed me that he was bringing all of us into that camp so he could coach and observe us firsthand. He didn’t concern himself with rankings, stars, and all that. He is the kind of coach that I can envision playing for. He’s genuine.”

That is terrific praise from a recruit who isn’t hurrying up but has a precise idea of what he wants. Zeigler was offered by Michigan on March 29 while he was in the city, and the connection just got stronger thereafter. He talks to the staff 3-4 times per week and likes the way they’ve even established rapport with his family. “They will even call my parents just to call on them. That’s rather cool, too.” With that level of connection already established, the numbers only support why Michigan’s making a strong push to recruit him.

Strong sophomore season boosts Malachi Zeigler’s stock

Zeigler passed for 997 yards and ran for 555 more in his second season, demonstrating the sort of dual-threat talent college administrators covet. Ole Miss, Tennessee, Florida State, Auburn, SMU, Baylor, and Mississippi State are all courting him. But Zeigler? He’s playing a different game.

“My timeline is now until the end of the year,” he said. “Unfortunately, I do not plan to release a top schools list. It’s been a lot easier to go through and enjoy my recruitment without a lot of extra activity.” He’s not into hype. No top-10 edits, no cryptic emoji tweets, just calls, visits, and real conversations. “I first talked to Michigan the summer of 2024,” he added. “From the very first time we spoke, we could really sense how they felt about me. I wasn’t able to get into a game that fall, but they never lost hope. I had to make all the phone calls due to the rules, but when we were finally able to get up there this spring, our suspicions were verified. Michigan’s staff is one of the few groups that left a profound impact on my family and me.”

The Wolverines have just one 2027 commit as of now, three-star interior lineman Louis Esposito, but that might get a significant alteration soon. Zeigler is expected to visit for a game this season. Bourque is looking tentatively at the Ohio State game, so Michigan could see both of its QB1 possibilities under the Big House lights. With other programs hovering and SEC money never more than a breath away, Michigan is doing the one thing that can’t be purchased: establishing trust. And if Zeigler’s latest confession tells us anything, it’s that the Wolverines aren’t merely in the mix; they are leading it.