Ole Miss Legend With Dual-Sport Athlete Son Ditches Pete Golding & Sends 2-Word Message on $91M Rival HC

LSU has already felt Lane Kiffin’s portal king ability with a third-ranked portal class. But that’s just the start, as the new LSU head coach becomes the main factor for elite 2027 prospects showing interest in the Tigers. Now an Ole Miss legend, whose son is already viewed as a future WR prospect, has also done the same with a simple two-word message.

“Just Different,” wrote Deuce McAllister, a Saints analyst for WVUE-TV and a former Ole Miss standout RB, sharing a picture of him with Lane Kiffin after meeting the new LSU head coach just a day before the Tigers’ spring practice began.

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While the phrase encapsulates a unique feeling and power within LSU, McAllister’s use of this tells a different story. There is a hidden sense of ditching. Not only because Ole Miss is McAllister’s alma mater, but also the former Rebel accepted last July a newly created administrative position within the program to assist with player development and alumni relations. And we all know how things ended between Ole Miss and Kiffin.

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To cap it off, Deuce McAllister’s presence around LSU adds another layer to the connection, especially with his son, Curtis McAllister, emerging as a promising dual-sport athlete who could shape his collegiate journey in Baton Rouge depending on how things develop. And if Kiffin extends an offer to the 2028 WR, it will surely help the Tigers in the future.

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As a receiver, Curtis already shows flashes of his father’s playmaking ability, consistently winning ’50-50′ balls. His 1,000-yard season, built on an impressive 19.2 yards per catch, demonstrates his big-play threat in Country Day’s ‘Air Raid’ offense. His dominance isn’t limited to the gridiron, either; he’s a two-time state champion in basketball. After scoring 17 points and grabbing 9 rebounds in the final, he was named the MVP of the 2025 LHSAA Division III Select State Championship.

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Deuce McAllister, an Ole Miss legend whose name is etched in the Rebels’ record books for being the only player with three 1,000-plus all-purpose yard seasons, has seemingly turned his attention toward his alma mater’s rival. His connection with Kiffin suggests that a legacy could be built in Baton Rouge in the future through the next generation.

McAllister’s nod is just one example of the buzz Kiffin is generating. This energy is most visible on the recruiting trail, where the Tigers are in a heated battle for 5-star tight end, Ahmad Hudson.

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Lane Kiffin ignites fresh energy in LSU’s recruiting trail

Baton Rouge is buzzing as 5-star Ruston standout Ahmad Hudson made his way to LSU for a pivotal unofficial visit with Lane Kiffin, and LSU’s staff is making sure this weekend helps to strengthen their connection with the No. 1 TE in America. Now, with a summer decision on the horizon, the Tigers are pushing hard to keep the Bayou State star at home.

LSU has an advantage because he has a family connection with the program; he was also by the new LSU head coach. “When you speak to a head coach, it shows how much they care about you. Coach Kiffin was texting me before the state championship game, wishing me good luck. Not a lot of people like that have the time to really do that, so that shows that he took time out of his busy day as the head coach of Louisiana State University to wish me good luck. It’s just different,” said Hudson.

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But this battle won’t be easy for Lane Kiffin, as Hudson trimmed his recruitment to six contenders earlier this week. It includes Miami, LSU, Missouri, Texas A&M, and Nebraska. Among that group, Nebraska has surged into serious contention.

“Nebraska is setting the pace in the recruitment of Hudson since his last visit to Lincoln in November,” reported Sam Spiegelman. Still, LSU continues “to chip away,” keeping the pressure firmly on.

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In fact, Shea Dixon logged a prediction in favor of LSU earlier this week. Now, with another unofficial visit to Nebraska looming next weekend, the race is far from over, but Kiffin and his staff are treating Hudson like a No. 1 priority. If this weekend hits the right notes, the Tigers could be one step closer to landing this 5-star 2027 TE.