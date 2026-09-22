Ole Miss Made Nearly $1 Million in Alcohol Sales During LSU Game

Lane Kiffin walked back into Oxford on Saturday night for the first time since leaving Ole Miss for LSU last November. He walked straight into a wall of boos, loud banners, and 10 months of raw rivalry tension. But as the Rebels fought off LSU 32-24 on the field, fans in the stands were busy setting a wild record of their own at the concession stands, pushing gameday alcohol sales close to the $1 million mark.

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“Ole Miss is looking at over $900,000 in alcohol sales alone from this Saturday’s game between Ole Miss and LSU inside Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, per a source at UM,” Brad Logan reported via an X post. “The Rebels defeated LSU before a record crowd of over 70,000 fans.”

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That number is the highest Ole Miss has ever recorded for a single game. LSU’s visit to Oxford last year held the record at $856,242, while Georgia’s 2024 matchup brought in $766,695. Ole Miss became one of the first in the SEC to sell inside the stadium in 2019, moving $128,150 in beer during that very first game.

This record-breaking night did not happen by chance. The combination of Lane Kiffin returning as the villain and a stadium packed with over 70,000 emotionally charged fans created the perfect setup for crazy concession sales. When you pair a high-stakes SEC rivalry with four quarters of extreme tension, fans naturally end up making extra trips to the beer counters just to cope with the stress.

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Imago September 6, 2026, Nashville, Tennessee, USA: Mississippi quarterback Trinidad Chambliss 6 heads off the field after his win over Louisville at Nissan Stadium. Nashville USA – ZUMAh237 20260906_zsp_h237_058 Copyright: xCamdenxHallx

In 2025, Ole Miss athletic director Keith Carter said alcohol sales had become a major revenue stream, with the department bringing in a record $3.17M during the 2024 season and nearly $3.75M across the 2024-25 athletic calendar. Carter also mentioned the sales can help reduce alcohol-related incidents by giving fans a legal option inside the stadium instead of drinking heavily in the Grove.

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While the crowd was keeping the drinks flowing, the game itself gave the fans plenty to stay invested in. Ole Miss built a 24-7 halftime lead behind quarterback Trinidad Chambliss. However, LSU bounced back to tie it 24-24 in the fourth quarter behind QB Sam Leavitt before the Rebels sealed their win with a goal-line interception.

High-profile SEC coaching returns have a history of turning game days into absolute goldmines. When Kiffin returned to Tennessee in 2021, Knox County, which often saw packed houses for home games, witnessed a massive surge in local tax and concession revenues, especially in alcohol sales.

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Across college sports, whenever a former beloved coach comes back to a hostile home crowd, fan emotion translates directly into packed stadiums, endless lines at concession stands, and unprecedented revenue numbers.

“I just told our team, ‘Look, I don’t think anybody came here just to beat LSU,” head coach Pete Golding said during the press conference, according to Taylor Hodges of HottyToddy. “That wasn’t our goal coming in and working so hard in the offseason and summer. It wasn’t just to win one football game. I told them, ‘Yes, is it sweet? Absolutely. Go enjoy tonight for sure.’ But we have to come back to work tomorrow. We have a really, really good Florida team next week.”

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Golding credited the offense for executing when it mattered and the defense for making the final stop, but he also felt Ole Miss had several chances to finish the game earlier. With Week 4 coming up, he expects the Rebels to clean up those mistakes and avoid giving similar opportunities to future opponents.

Ole Miss coach warns team not to get comfortable after LSU win

The Rebels may be 3-0, but the coaching staff is not letting the team get comfortable after the LSU win. Golding believes there is plenty to clean up, especially with several players injured and a tough schedule ahead.

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“Week in and week out, we look at them independently,” Golding said during a presser, according to Taylor Hodges of HottyToddy. “Getting into Week 4, it’s kind of about where you are from a health standpoint. We have some guys banged up that we need to get back. It has created opportunities for other guys to come in. Some have played well, some haven’t, and we really need this week to fine-tune that a little bit.”

“In this profession, when you start getting comfortable, you start getting your a** beat…But it’s hard to win in this league on a consistent basis. My last memory of going to this place was being No. 14 in the country against a 5-5 football team and getting beat. They have an 80% win percentage there over the last 10 years.”

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Golding knows that Ole Miss cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes it made during the LSU game against Florida. He believes his team is not perfect yet and wants them to stay sharp, without overlooking their opponent ahead of the game.