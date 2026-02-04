Ole Miss OL Gets Real on Rebels “Turning Point” After Lane Kiffin’s Messy Exit

The end of Lane Kiffin’s time at Ole Miss was far from quiet. It dragged through a long Sunday, multiple meetings, and a locker room trying to process what just happened. Even now, players still reference that day as the moment things shifted for the Rebels, for better or worse. In a recent conversation with Neal McCready, O-lineman Brycen Sanders got real on how chaotic the departure felt when their former head coach left Oxford for LSU.

“I think that was the longest Sunday I’ll probably ever have in my life,” Bryce Sanders said. “That was a very hectic and long day but there’s just a lot that went into that day. From meeting with Keith Carter to Kiffin to the offensive coaches and then, them announcing PG (Pete Golding) as a head coach. But I think that day will be a turning point for Ole Miss in the best way.”

Not everyone would frame it the way Brycen Sanders did, especially given how messy the situation looked publicly. But remember, Sanders was one of three players who openly pushed back on Lane Kiffin’s farewell statement at the time. The former Ole Miss head coach wrote that he wanted to continue coaching despite the team asking him to stay, which Sanders disagreed publicly.

"'Despite the team asking me to keep coaching'. I think everyone that was in that room would disagree," he wrote, sharing a copy of Lane Kiffin's statement.



Meanwhile, Pete Golding’s presence, according to Brycen Sanders, was immediate. He didn’t describe a grand speech or a culture manifesto. Just interaction. Real conversations just like they’re college buddies. He pointed to the Sugar Bowl as an example.

“I can remember when we went to the Sugar Bowl,” he said. “That first night we were there, we had a team dinner or whatever, a big celebration, and me and a couple other offensive linemen, some walk-ons, were just sitting at a table, and he just came up, sat right next to us, just shooting the sh– with us, which I think is awesome. I haven’t experienced that in the last three years. So I think it’s awesome to have a head coach like that.”

Brycen Sanders didn’t pretend he knew Pete Golding well before December 1. Most of the offense didn’t, by his own admission. DCs stay in their lanes. But that changed quickly once he took over. Ole Miss currently holds the No. 18 transfer portal class nationally with 29 additions. At the same time, the Rebels lost Princewill Umanmielen, TJ Dottery, and Da’Shawn Womack to the portal.

Brycen Sanders’ own role gives his words more weight. He’s a sophomore, a starting center, and a member of the leadership council. He led the team in snaps this season with 1,084, barely edging out Jayden Williams, Patrick Kutas, and Diego Pounds. There’s also a practical side here. The center is currently dealing with injuries. He’s scheduled for rotator cuff surgery after playing through a torn cuff since Week 4, along with a torn labrum that will be rehabbed.

Brycen Sanders will miss spring practice but he should be ready for 2026, assuming rehab goes smoothly and pain tolerance holds. But his belief in Pete Golding got tested early.

Pete Golding from stability questions to scrutiny elsewhere

As Pete Golding settles in, attention around Ole Miss has shifted from internal stability to external accusations. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney accused the Rebels of “blatant” transfer portal tampering on January 23, specifically involving LB Luke Ferrelli. Fresno State has raised similar concerns regarding WR Josiah Freeman.

Tampering is technically a Level II NCAA violation, which historically hasn’t carried much consequence. Some in the coaching community want that changed to Level I, with defined penalties like scholarship losses or suspensions. If that framework existed now, Pete Golding could be facing multiple-game suspensions based on the allegations alone.

The NCAA responded quickly, at least publicly. VP of enforcement Jon Duncan said the NCAA would investigate any credible allegations and expects full cooperation. For Ole Miss players like Brycen Sanders, though, the focus is narrower. They’re measuring Pete Golding by access, consistency, and how he handled that first chaotic Sunday.