Ole Miss OL Claps Back at Pete Golding Trolls Moments After Miami Loss

Ole Miss’s first-ever CFP run comes to an end after a heartbreaking loss to Miami by 31-27 at the Fiesta Bowl, closing the door on fifth-year-senior OL Jayden Williams’ college career. Despite the bitter end to the season, the offensive tackle delivered a resounding endorsement of the new head coach, Pete Golding, who steered the Rebels through Lane Kiffin’s late exit for LSU.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Jayden Williams, after losing to Miami, claimed that the Rebels never worried about coaching changes. He then expressed that if he had a sixth-season waiver to continue his college football career, he would prefer to play only under Pete Golding.

“When you lose a head coach, you’d be worried about things going off the rails,” said Jayden Williams, addressing the media. “But, like, we didn’t, because, like, we knew we were built for it. And like I said, they hired PG [Pete Golding], and PG took over, and honestly, if I had a sixth year, I’d come back, and I’d play for PG, because there’s no other man I’d rather play for than him.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Like Williams, several players within the locker room feel the same, as they’ve reaffirmed their commitments to return for Pete Golding for the 2026 season.

The All-America running back, who had 24 rushing touchdowns this season, signed a deal to return for the 2026 season. On the other hand, the Ole Miss senior quarterback, Trinidad Chambliss, is waiting for approval on his sixth-year NCAA waiver to play for one more season. He announced he’ll continue to be a part of the Rebels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Additionally, seven other players in the 2025 roster, who played a significant role, have also reaffirmed their return to Oxford, and Williams appears excited about what the next season holds for the Rebels.

“It’s a bunch of players coming back,” Williams said. “They’re bringing a bunch of players in. You’ve seen them already in the portal. They’re going to be reloaded, and if they’re in the natty next year, I wouldn’t ever be surprised.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Indeed, the Rebels have made some portal splashes, adding eight players to date. Among them, LSU tackle Carius Curne, Auburn CB Jay Crawford, and Florida DL Michai Boireau are key additions from the portal who can be impact players for the upcoming season.

It’s a big win for Pete Golding, as the roster didn’t have any major shakeup after Lane Kiffin left the program for LSU. Instead, he led the program this far, closer to the national championship game than ever before.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss’s Fiesta Bowl loss to Miami

Nobody had thought Ole Miss would end their 2025 campaign in the semifinals of the college football playoff, given that the team went through a tough coaching change. Even for the semifinals preparation, the Rebels were left with no clue as to which coordinator would show up to help the team against Miami.

Even in the extreme adverse situation, the Rebels gave a tough fight to the Hurricanes in the 4-point loss. At one point, it looked like the Rebels were going to replicate the same magic they pulled against Georgia in the Sugar Bowl. The Rebels entered the fourth quarter with a 2-point lead, with 19-17 on the board. However, Miami’s Carson Beck, with a 36-yard passing touchdown to Malachi Toney, took the lead by 24-19.

No sooner than, Trinidad Chambliss responded with a counterattack, passing to Dae’Quan Wright in the endzone for a touchdown, before Caleb Odom succeeded with a two-point conversion, earning the lead by 27-24, with 3:13 left on the clock.

ADVERTISEMENT

It was up to Ole Miss’ defense to secure the win. But the Canes put together a 15-play, 75-yard drive that quarterback Carson Beck capped off with a 3-yard, game-winning touchdown, taking the 31-27 lead with just 18 seconds remaining.

Chambliss tried to connect with trusted wideout De’Zhaun Stribling, but to no avail. There was a contact made on Stribling throughout his route, but no flag was thrown, resulting in a four-point loss.