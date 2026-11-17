Ole Miss left a rain-soaked Norman with another brutal reality check. The Rebels fell 24-17 to Oklahoma as their once-promising season continued to collapse. Days later, first-year head coach Pete Golding revealed just how badly injuries had gutted his roster, putting an eye-watering dollar figure on the damage.

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“I think when you look at this point in the year, how have you managed the roster from an injury standpoint?” Golding said. “When you look at going on the road in the SEC and you’ve got $8 million on the out list, you know what I’m saying? Some other guys have got to be able to step up and take advantage of those opportunities.”

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Golding was referring to millions of dollars in NIL and roster value sidelined by injuries as the Rebels navigated an SEC road game disrupted by travel complications.

An FAA ground stop forced the SEC to postpone the matchup from Saturday to Sunday. Both teams expressed frustration, with Golding saying his players were among those most frustrated by the delay.

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Oklahoma head coach Brent Venables publicly criticized the decision’s impact on fans and local businesses that had planned around a Saturday kickoff.

On Tuesday, while addressing a short week and an adjusted kickoff against Texas A&M, Venables again criticized the conference.

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“Thankful they were able to give us a few more hours,” Venables said. “They stole 24 hours from us, and gave us a few hours back.”

Venables described the postponement as insensitive to fans who had arranged travel and time off around the original schedule. Local businesses dependent on home-game revenue also faced disruptions. Despite Oklahoma’s victory, Venables maintained that the situation was handled poorly.

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For Ole Miss, the loss further damaged its College Football Playoff hopes. The Rebels had already suffered a 42-7 home defeat to Georgia before falling to Oklahoma. Golding cited missed tackles, execution problems, mistakes in all three phases, and missed opportunities as reasons for the losses. After the Georgia defeat, he accepted responsibility, acknowledging that the team was unprepared.

The $8 million injury figure highlighted another challenge. With significant NIL investment tied to unavailable players, Ole Miss faced an SEC road opponent without several valuable contributors. Golding stressed that replacements needed to capitalize on their opportunities. He also maintained that effort was not the problem against Oklahoma; execution was.

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Oklahoma, meanwhile, viewed the victory as progress. Venables praised his team’s toughness and credited interim offensive coordinator Jason Witten for improved execution. The Sooners now prepare for Texas A&M with an adjusted kickoff time that Venables characterized as the conference returning a fraction of the time lost.

Golding’s comments highlighted the financial implications of injuries in modern college football, while Venables’ criticism exposed the scheduling complications and economic consequences of postponements.

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Ole Miss stands at 6-4 overall and 4-4 in SEC play following the loss. Consecutive setbacks have severely damaged its playoff chances. Golding acknowledged that the team had fallen short of expectations while emphasizing that injuries had made the Oklahoma matchup more difficult.

Venables continues to question the conference’s handling of the postponement as both teams prepare for their remaining games. The $8 million injury figure and 24-hour delay have become central to a matchup affected by roster shortages, travel disruptions, and SEC scheduling decisions.