Ole Miss’ Pete Golding Shares Major Personal News After Sending Clear Georgia Message

With 68,251 voices roaring his name, Pete Golding had a stellar debut game. As the new head coach of Ole Miss walked off the field, the Grove chanted ‘Pete! Pete! Pete!’ with a kind of raw affection that only shows up after trust has been built. But even with a critical playoff clash against Georgia on the horizon, Golding shared a personal reason that made the celebration even sweeter.

When asked about his “initial thoughts on coming to the Sugar Bowl,” Golding revealed the reason why the trip to New Orleans means so much.

“I’m most excited. My brother had a second child last week,” Golding said. “William, that I have not seen yet, and they live in New Orleans. And so I get to go see my nephew. I’ve got a niece, but it’s my first nephew that I’m super pumped up about.”

It was a reminder that even in the midst of a playoff run, some moments transcend football. This excitement is nothing new to Golding and his Ole Miss team. Hosting their first-ever CFP game in Oxford was already a high-stakes moment with the Rebels’ discipline and focus.

And for Golding, New Orleans also resonates as a homecoming, as he was a former four-year starter for the Delta State Statesmen.

“I was born and raised in Hammond,” he explained, a reminder that this stage intersects with his roots. Beyond family, the location mirrors the heartbeat of Ole Miss’s roster and fanbase. “Recruiting-wise, we’d like to take a five-hour drive to the region and go recruit from there. So we got a lot of guys from the Louisiana-South Mississippi Area. So I think that’s really good for our players and then obviously our fans,” Golding said.

But Golding maintained his competitive edge even as he acknowledged the pull of the location and the fans. “The Sugar Bowl does an unbelievable job. We’ve been there several times at several different places, so we’re going to be challenging a really good Georgia team,” he said.

Golding will now need to maintain the same rhythm in New Orleans as the Rebels advance farther into the CFP. And when the focus turned to Georgia, he didn’t hesitate to shut the noise down.

Pete Golding downplays Georgia hype

Ole Miss is riding high after defeating Tulane and securing a spot in the CFP Quarterfinals in the Sugar Bowl against Georgia. Pete Golding isn’t letting hype control the atmosphere. When asked about the rematch with Georgia, he said, “Really nothing right now.”

“The Caribbean have done an unbelievable job. Obviously, we haven’t played them in third place, although they did play very well. We’re going to play really well. We’re going to do a great job.”

Georgia has a 35-13-1 all-time edge and defeated Ole Miss 43-35 earlier in the season. Golding’s strategy goes beyond just blocking out background noise. He even went so far as to call off his introductory news conference to keep the spotlight on his players.

“After reconsidering tomorrow’s activities, I have decided to shift the focus back to where it belongs—the team,” Golding said. “Our players have not received the notoriety they deserve for their remarkable accomplishments this season. They have given their all to Ole Miss, and I want to see the spotlight placed on them and the mission in front of us.”

But there’s no sugarcoating the challenge ahead. With only 32 rushing yards per game and 1.75 yards per carry over the past month, Georgia’s defense has been suffocating all season.