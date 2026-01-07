Ole Miss’ Plan B If Trinidad Chambliss Fails to Earn NCAA Waiver Revealed

Trinidad Chambliss is on a mission to take Ole Miss to the mountaintop this season. Despite Lane Kiffin moving to LSU, the Rebels’ QB1 announced his decision to stay with the program for next season. However, that is dependent on whether the NCAA grants him a waiver. That makes things tricky for Ole Miss and Pete Golding, but they have a plan in place.

According to CBS’s Matt Zenith, Ole Miss is one of the four programs working to bring former Florida Gators QB DJ Lagway to their facilities for a visit. The others in the hunt include Stanford, Baylor, and Virginia.

Lagway announced his decision to enter the portal after Florida hired Jon Sumrall as their new head coach. He was one of the brightest spots in a struggling Gators side this season. He completed 63.2 percent of his passes for 2,264 yards and 16 touchdowns, underlining why he remains a coveted target in the portal.

(This is a developing story.)