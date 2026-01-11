Ole Miss QB Makes Ole Miss Feelings Clear After Transferring to Rival SEC Program

Ole Miss just watched their quarterback team crack at the seams. After sitting out most of the season due to an ankle injury, Austin Simmons finally made a move to another rival program for better timing. However, Simmons isn’t leaving without a proper goodbye, as he pens down an emotional note for the Rebels.

“First off, I want to thank my Lord and savior Jesus Christ for blessing me and allowing me to play this beautiful game,” Ole Miss former QB Austin Simmons said on X. “I also want to thank Lane Kiffin, Coach Weis, Coach Judge, and the rest of the coaching staff for blessing me with an opportunity to be an Ole Miss Rebel.”

“Ever since I’ve stepped foot in that facility, y’all have shown me a different side to this special game that I love and have made me a better player, but even a better person. I’ve enjoyed every moment of being here, and I’ll forever cherish them.”

Austin Simmons won the starting role at Ole Miss during the fall camp, but his season stalled quickly. After suffering an injury against Kentucky in Week 2, he appeared in eight games, mostly in limited packages or blowouts, such as Ole Miss’s 49-0 win against Citadel. As Trinidad Chambliss already made his presence strong on the field. Looking at that inconsistent run, Simmons entered the portal and transferred to the Missouri Tigers.

Lane Kiffin’s departure to LSU, taking key offensive assistants with him, further fueled Austin Simmons’ transfer from Ole Miss. Under new head coach Pete Golding, the Rebels lack proven quarterback developers on staff, leaving Simmons’ growth in doubt. Missouri’s OC Chip Lindsey, however, offers the exact upside Simmons needs to rebuild momentum.

Also, the Tigers brought in Clemson offensive assistant Garrett Riley as an offensive assistant and Roman Goode in a scouting role. Missouri also got Brendan Bognar as assistant quarterbacks coach, showing a clear commitment to their quarterback room. After Beau Pribula’s move to the portal, the Tigers need an experienced player beside Matt Zollers.

Now, one of the reasons behind his move also came in after the team heavily leaned on Trinidad Chambliss. After his rise and NCAA waiver battle for one last season in 2026, Simmons’s starting chances for the coming season were filled with uncertainties. Though his waiver got rejected and an extra year of medical resident opportunity slipped from his hand, the scar was still present.

However, despite all the shake-ups, Simmons extended his words towards all his teammates and Ole Miss for giving him the opportunity. He called them family, making it clear that he doesn’t hold any grudges for anyone. Even after entering the portal and entering Missouri, he stayed with the Rebels until the Miami game, showing his immense commitment to the locker room. And never allowed frustration or anger of not playing either publicly or personally.

With his portal flip, the Ole Miss QB room looks thin; that’s exactly why they are eyeing a top portal player.

Ole Miss targets top QB from the portal

Ole Miss needs key players to fill the depth in its quarterback room. After the Fiesta Bowl ended with a tough loss, Pete Golding and the Rebels are focusing on bringing key players. Now, after Simmons and Trinidad’s move, they are eyeing Auburn’s transfer quarterback, Deuce Knight. He even visited Oxford.

The Magnolia State native signed with Auburn as the No. 5 quarterback in the 2025 recruiting cycle but entered the transfer portal after just one season. After seeing limited action in the game. He finished last season with 259 passing yards and two touchdowns while adding 178 rushing yards and four scores on 13 carries across two appearances.

Even Hugh Freeze couldn’t hold back his praise of him.

“He is an elite talent. Arm strength is unlike many,” former Auburn HC Hugh Freeze said to Ole Miss Spirit. “Obviously, the mobility to go with it and a special kid. Fun to coach. He always has a smile on his face and always shows eagerness to be coached. He is a zero-excuse guy, and he’s a special, special talent. I’m a Deuce Knight fan and would want to coach him if I were coaching in this league, still. He would be the guy I’d want to roll with.”

One has already made an expert prediction favoring Ole Miss over other teams, and with four years of eligibility left, he can be a perfect fit for the Rebels’ system. On top of that, he will even get a chance to make an immediate impact on the game. Now, let’s wait and see if Golding’s able to bring Knight to Ole Miss or not.