Ole Miss QB Shares Nerves as Gunner Stockton Set to Take Over Sugar Bowl

Who would have thought the dark horses would steal the spotlight? Since the start, Heisman buzz and hopes were high on QBs like Arch Manning, DJ Lagway, and Carson Beck. But as the season went on, two underdogs, Georgia’s Gunner Stockton and Ole Miss’s Trinidad Chambliss, emerged as top Heisman contenders, and the outcome was something even Chambliss couldn’t believe.

“I don’t think anyone had that on their bingo card,” Ole Miss QB Chambliss said during a press conference ahead of their matchup. “And if you would have said that about me before the season, I would’ve just laughed at you.”

While Stockton was set to take over starting duties from Carson Beck this season, Chambliss wasn’t even on the radar of anyone. Austin Simmons was expected to lead the Rebels, but an unfortunate ankle injury meant that Chambliss got his moment to shine. Both QBs showed up and took their teams to the playoffs against all the odds.

The two of them mirror each other in terms of playing style and impact as well. They threaten defenses with their dual-threat ability, thrive in pressure moments, and lead their team as leaders. Together, they have recorded 58 touchdowns and nearly 7,000 total yards, with only eight interceptions.

Most importantly, they didn’t have an easy road to this rise. For Trinidad Chambliss, he had to spend four years at Division II Ferris State, during which two years were spent without any playing time. Then he transferred to Ole Miss in the spring, knowing he would be backing up Simmons. That pushed him to the edge and to thoughts of quitting football for baseball, but things changed later on, and now he is the one who took Ole Miss to their first-ever playoff berth.

“Sometimes I’ve got to pinch myself and realize, ‘Dude, you’re at Ole Miss. You’re playing in the SEC and now I’m at the Sugar Bowl.’ I never really thought I’d get to this point, to be honest. I did have some doubt at Ferris State if football was really for me. So this is really cool, and I give thanks to God,” the Ole Miss QB1 said.

Coming to Stockton’s journey, he did follow a different but equally tough path. He was a former four-star recruit who decommitted from South Carolina following coaching changes. Then he came into Georgia, waiting patiently for his chance. Then Beck went down with a right elbow injury, which opened doors for Gunner Stockton last season, and Georgia got its star quarterback, who is ready to take down the Rebels.

Now, this will not be the first time both Chambliss and Stockton have met on a football field. In October, they faced off and performed strongly. Stockton passed for 289 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 59 yards and a touchdown. Chambliss passed for 263 yards and a touchdown and rushed for 42 yards and two touchdowns.

Not one of them threw an interception, and the two teams went back and forth until the fourth quarter, when Georgia recorded some stops on defense, which gave them a 43-35 win. But Chambliss was just 1-of-10 passing in the fourth quarter for 1 yard, and if he really wants to take down Georgia, he needs to show a strong game.

Gunner Stockton gets praise from Georgia’s legend

Gunner Stockton’s remarkable season continues to draw comparisons to a legendary player. But this time, it feels personal as Georgia’s own legend, Stetson Bennett IV, and his similarities become hard to ignore. Both quarterbacks are mobile with dual-threat capability, with a tendency to thrive under pressure.

These comparisons gained more weight when Bennett himself heard that Stockton sees himself in the former Bulldogs star. He embraced the idea and praised him during an interview with Crissy Froyd.

“I’d love to hear what he said about me. In terms of you saying he told you he thinks he has the same type of playing style and moxie as me, I totally agree. I love watching him, and I’m one of the biggest fans of Georgia that there is.”

Statistically, too, Gunner Stockton fits in Mike Bobo’s offense just like Bennett thrived under Todd Monken. He excelled as a refined downfield passer, whereas Stockton brings power and mobility, especially in the red zone, drawing comparisons to Cam Newton as well.

It’s not just their playing styles that are making the similarities more evident; it’s also the journey they have followed to come this far. Both waited patiently for their turn to begin, embraced the competition, and showcased their real talent when the time arrived.

Now, with all the praise and mental boost, Gunner Stockton is ready for another fight against Chambliss to make Georgia’s way into the semifinals.