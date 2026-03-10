Ole Miss QB Who Committed Under Lane Kiffin Addresses Future Amid Strong SEC, Big Ten Push

2027 class QB Keegan Croucher committed to play for Lane Kiffin at Ole Miss. Now, with Kiffin gone and powerhouse programs from the SEC and Big Ten knocking, the 2027 four-star QB’s loyalty is facing its first true test.

Baylor School’s four-star quarterback Keegan Croucher came to Ole Miss when Lane Kiffin was in charge. Unexpectedly, he witnessed an entire overhaul of the offensive staff but chose to stick to the program, showing what commitment actually means. For Croucher, nothing has changed, and he is still very positive about his move to Oxford.

“Nothing has changed,” Keegan Croucher said to the Rivals. “I’m still strong with my commitment to Ole Miss. I’ll be back there on March 20 for a spring practice and then again for my official visit in the summer. I’m still in a very good spot with Ole Miss. It’s a great situation for me there, and I’m excited to get back.”

Besides getting to play under Pete Golding, Croucher seems particularly keen to see new OC John David Baker in action. His track record at Ole Miss, helping the offense to two top-five finishes and a record-breaking 3,336 rushing yards in 2022, is a major reason for his optimism.

“When I get down there this spring, I want to spend time with Coach Baker and see him working as the new offensive coordinator,” Croucher said. “Seeing how everything is run at practice, learning more about the quarterback room, and just being around the coaches will be great. It will be good to be around other recruits, too.”

Croucher, who’s a big-armed prospect, could make use of Baker’s proven rushing scheme, which means less pocket pressure and devastating play-action opportunities to safely unleash his deep ball. But even with all the momentum, one concern remains on Ole Miss’s shoulders, and that’s the top programs’ constant interest in him. Keegan Croucher is in the target of Georgia, Kentucky, and Indiana.

When it comes to the Hoosiers, they aren’t just throwing a Hail Mary to flip the Southern recruit. Indiana is aggressively pitching a prominent role in its rejuvenated Big Ten offense. For a blue-chip arm like Croucher, the Hoosiers are selling a ground-floor opportunity to be the foundational centerpiece of a rising program, making their push harder to ignore.

Also, Georgia’s looming presence adds immense pressure to the equation. Kirby Smart’s relentless recruiting machine is constantly stockpiling elite quarterback talent to reload its championship-caliber roster. While Croucher’s Rebel ties are strong, fending off a perennial SEC giant that practically guarantees NFL development is the ultimate stress test for Ile Miss’s retention efforts.

Though Keegan Croucher has made no decisions yet on joining another program, he is planning to take a spring visit to all three of those programs. However, it appears that Kentucky holds an advantage since Croucher has built a strong relationship with head coach Will Stein.

“Oregon was one of my top three schools when I committed to Ole Miss, and a big part of that was Will Stein,” Croucher said. “He’s now at Kentucky, so we have that relationship. Coach Stein recruited me really hard at Oregon, and that has carried over.”

Now, this connection can be concerning for Ole Miss. So, let’s wait and see if Pete Golding can keep his QB commitment close to the program or not. But for now, Croucher is making massive advancements in his career.

Ole Miss QB’s major milestone

Ole Miss knew exactly what it was doing when the program brought Keegan Croucher onto its radar. He is the No.4-ranked QB in the nation who recently traveled to Atlanta, Georgia, to compete in the Elite 11 Regionals.

Evaluators even called him “Alpha Dog,” considering him the top performer of the day. He turned heads with his live arm, effortlessly driving the ball downfield and showing the velocity to fit passes into tight windows. With the current starter, Trinidad Chambliss, waiting for his final-year eligibility waiver and underclassmen like Deuce Knight still developing, securing a 2027 cornerstone is a critical necessity for Ole Miss, not a luxury.

It’s no wonder programs are lining up for Croucher. His freshman year stats alone, 2,934 yards and 31 touchdowns to just three interceptions, show a quarterback with rare poise, and his 90-mph fastball in baseball speaks to the elite arm talent that has schools like Georgia yearning to secure his commitment.

Now, let’s wait and see if Ole Miss can keep him close or if other top programs lure him away from them.