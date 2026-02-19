Ole Miss QB Who Stayed Despite Lane Kiffin’s Exit Draws Flip Interest From Kirby Smart’s Georgia

Lane Kiffin’s departure led Ole Miss to lose three 2026 signees who followed him to LSU, while two more decommitments occurred. Yet, 4-star QB Keegan Croucher kept his commitment firm to the Rebels during that transition phase. However, his pledge seems to be wavering now as Kirby Smart’s Georgia pushes hard for a flip. But which factor of the Bulldogs stands out to the QB?

“I like how they don’t rely on the transfer portal for quarterbacks. They develop guys. There’s stability there too,” Keegan Croucher said to Rivals.

On Wednesday, Rivals’ Chad Simmons reported the 4-star QB’s statement, and it was clear that Georgia’s quarterback development caught Croucher’s attention. In this case, Smart’s philosophy for building the QB room plays a major role. He does not rely heavily on the transfer portal; instead, he prefers to bring in high school talent and develop it gradually. That’s why 2026 projected QB1 Gunner Stockton and primary backup Ryan Puglisi were both high school recruits.

However, that doesn’t mean Smart hasn’t brought in transfer talent at quarterback. Oregon transfer Bryson Beaver arrived as a replacement for Jared Curtis for the 2026 season. Still, Kirby Smart consistently emphasizes a “sit and learn” approach, which is why Stockton earned the starting role after spending three seasons as a backup. That philosophy could tempt the young quarterback.

However, before this push from Georgia, the 4-star 2026 QB was firmly committed to the Rebels.

“I’m committed to Ole Miss. That’s where I want to go. My commitment is still strong,” he said.

But now the script has flipped as two SEC programs are working to keep his recruitment door open. Along with Georgia, Kentucky is also in the mix, as the Wildcats’ new staff has consistently stayed in touch with the QB, and old connections could be an advantage for them.

“I’ve known Coach Stein from when he was recruiting me before, and Coach Sloan recruited me at LSU. I like both of them. I haven’t been up there yet, but I could get there,” stated Croucher.

However, Ole Miss is still in the race, as the 4-star QB has not scheduled spring or official visits. But one fact he ensured was that these two would be on his list. Yet, Pete Golding’s retention ability could be a difference-maker in this recruitment race.

“He’s a guy you want to play for. He wants to build his players into great men. He and Coach Kiffin are different, but I believe in Coach Golding,” the 4-star QB remarked.

More importantly, at Ole Miss, he could get a chance to learn from the return of talent like Trinidad Chambliss. If that’s not enough, the Rebels have more factors to keep this talent. That could make the road difficult for Kirby Smart in trying to flip this 4-star QB commit.

The reason for his stay could be an obstacle for Georgia

Keegan Croucher’s loyalty to the Rebels runs deep. After committing to Ole Miss, he transferred from Cheshire Academy to Baylor School for his senior year to stay close to the program. Even when Lane Kiffin left, he was shocked but admitted Pete Golding was quick to make him understand the Rebels’ direction in the upcoming season. He trusts that, and with his stay, he proves his commitment was never about the coach.

“When I committed, I committed to the brand and the people at Ole Miss, not just one coach. Ole Miss is still Ole Miss,” said Croucher.

His talent speaks volumes, as over three seasons in high school, he recorded 6,678 yards and 67 TDs. For the 4-star QB, relationships matter when it comes to recruitment. In this scenario, Ole Miss QBs coach Joe Judge could play a major role.

“Coach Judge and I have a strong relationship. He knows how to handle the quarterback room,” said Croucher. “John David Baker has been in touch, too. He’s been there before, so I don’t see the offense skipping a beat.”

With this kind of connection, loyalty, and Golding’s potential to keep talent, Georgia could be in a tough fight. We will see if Smart ultimately beats the Rebels in landing Croucher