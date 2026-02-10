Ole Miss Takes Fresh Step in Trinidad Chambliss Eligibility Case After NCAA Faces Scrutiny

In a fight that’s become as much about precedent as one quarterback’s final season, Ole Miss is exhausting every option to prevent Trinidad Chambliss’s college career from ending. After the NCAA denied his waiver for sixth-year eligibility, Chambliss filed a lawsuit challenging the decision. However, the organization doubled down in February by denying his appeal, but Ole Miss isn’t backing down.

Since that decision has been labeled an “indefensible” evaluation of the evidence, Ole Miss has decided to make another move. On Monday, Yahoo Sports’ Ross Dellenger reported that following the denial of Chambliss’ eligibility waiver and appeal, the Rebels have filed a reconsideration with the NCAA.

If, however, Ole Miss finds new evidence related to the case, then this kind of formal review process comes into play. Dellenger reports the school’s reconsideration centers on Chambliss’ 2022 season at Ferris State because the Rebels’ QB believes a severe case of tonsillitis warranted a medical redshirt there.

Even Chambliss’ legal team submitted an official reply on February 6. It was a video clip of the NCAA Division II national title game from the December 2024 television broadcast.

“Close to the end of the game, the television broadcast crew made the following statements about Trinidad: ‘It took patience for the opportunity to be the everyday starter.’ Trinidad had a ‘redshirt’ in 2021 and a ‘medical redshirt’ in 2022. He was ‘not actively part of the games, [only] helping out at the practices,'” claimed the suit response.

With a CFP semifinal run already on his resume, Ole Miss is making a last-ditch effort to keep their star quarterback, who has already announced his intention to return for the 2026 season, if the NCAA allows it.

But if the Rebels’ QB does win and can return, he will reportedly make more than $5 million. If he loses, he’ll have to head to the 2026 NFL draft. That also gives the star QB a strong path, considering his numbers of college and during the 2025 season at Ole Miss. He racked up 3,937 yards and 22 TDs, while also running for 527 yards.

Maybe he could not be a first-round pick, but these numbers suggest a good spot. Here’s where The Athletic’s Nick Baumgardner predicted that Chambliss would be drafted by the Jets as the No. 33 overall in the second round. But he also mentioned that spending one more year at college could make him more NFL-ready.

“Plenty have asked why Chambliss, a legit NFL Draft prospect for 2026, fought the NCAA so hard for another year of college eligibility. Part of the answer: because he’s good enough that he potentially could have been in the 2027 draft’s QB1 mix. He might not be ready just yet, but the team that takes him will be hoping he becomes this year’s Jaxson Dart,” wrote Baumgardner.

However, Trinidad Chambliss’ draft scenario is still uncertain. He, along with the school, is continuing the fight for a sixth-year of eligibility, as a prominent NIL and college sports attorney has stepped in.

Hopes still alive for Trinidad Chambliss’ return

The NCAA is back under the microscope, as the Rebels aren’t fighting alone. Mit Winter, a NIL attorney, has strongly backed Chambliss’ case.

“Not sure what the NCAA is trying to do with the Chambliss case, other than taking the position that it will fight any eligibility case despite the facts,” wrote Winter. “The case is just providing more and more evidence of its decision-making process being arbitrary and capricious.”

Winter is a former Division I athlete and has worked for the NCAA. But now, in Chambliss’ case, he has argued against it in court. The NCAA’s denial, which cited insufficient documentation for his health issues, is now facing legal pressure, especially after a recent court ruling in a similar case offered a glimmer of hope for athletes like Chambliss.

Now, for the program and the Rebels’ QB, that ruling offers hope. We will finally see if the NCAA agrees to a six-year eligibility for Chambliss or not.