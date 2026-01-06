Ole Miss To Land SEC Transfer QB Despite Trinidad Chambliss’ Decision

Ole Miss has seen a lot in the past two days in its QB room. Austin Simmons decided to transfer from the team and landed in Missouri, and Ashton Daniels at FSU. Meanwhile, starting QB Trinidad Chambliss is on the lookout to secure another year of NCAA eligibility. Amid the chaos, Lane Kiffin is working to add a high-profile SEC quarterback to fill the void Simmons left, setting up a potentially blockbuster move under center.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

On Monday, Auburn QB Deuce Knight officially entered the transfer portal, with four years of eligibility remaining. Several programs are now after his services, but Ole Miss has emerged as the No. 1 potential destination. “It had been rumored that Knight could potentially take a visit to Oxford on Tuesday,” reported On3.

However, Knight’s visit to Ole Miss has been postponed for now since the team is traveling to Phoenix for the CFP semifinal game against Miami. Regardless, the program is still in the mix for the freshman and commanding significant rumored interest. “Barring a decision to return to Auburn, Ole Miss is in a good spot in this recruitment,” On3 reported further.

ADVERTISEMENT

Deuce Knight joined as a 5-star recruit in Auburn’s 2025 class after a high-profile recruitment journey. The freshman had initially committed to Notre Dame, but Auburn came in late and flipped him in October 2024. Ever since then, Knight had largely looked to remain with Auburn and become the QB1 after sitting behind Jackson Arnold.

For Ole Miss, the portal hunt seems to be important even though Trinidad Chambliss has expressed his desire to have one more run in Oxford. The veteran QB could be waiting for the waiver, but the portal reports make one thing clear: Kiffin’s staff is still working the phones and lining up options. Chambliss’ plan to return hasn’t closed the door on bringing in another SEC arm. It has only raised the stakes on finding the right one to sit behind him now and lead the program later.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Deuce Knight, meanwhile, was the n0.28 overall prospect in the 2025 class and was graded to be the 5th-ranked QB in the country. He also has a projected $776K NIL value due to his upside, plus he came after producing more than 5,700 passing yards in high school and showed incredible dual-threat talent. All signs point to Ole Miss getting a solid QB in Knight. But why transfer?

Several events have transpired since Knight’s commitment, ranging from Hugh Freeze’s firing to the offensive coordinator leaving to take up the WRs coaching job at Alabama. All of it made Deuce rethink his Auburn decision, and now that the QB has officially entered the portal, Ole Miss will become a perfect place where Knight can develop and take the QB1 job from Chambliss after the 2026 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinidad Chambliss makes a final decision about his Ole Miss future

Currently, Ole Miss has Trinidad Chambliss, a Fresno State transfer, as QB1. Subsequently, AJ Maddox has become the QB2 after Simmons’ Missouri decision. After Knight arrives in Oxford, he will probably take up Maddox’s place as QB2 since Chambliss is likely to retain his QB1 status if the NCAA signs off on his waiver, which is still uncertain. However, the veteran has doubled down on his efforts to try to sum up his career with the Rebels.

“This season has meant so much to me, especially because of the brothers I get to line up with every day and the unwavering support of the Oxford community,” Chambliss posted on his social media accounts. “While the process is still ongoing, there is no place I’d rather be than finishing my college football career in Oxford.”

Chambliss came to Ole Miss after leading a Division II Ferris State to a national championship and became Rebels QB1 after Simmons’ injury against Kentucky. If Deuce Knight comes to Oxford, he will come after passing for 259 yards as Auburn’s QB2 and rushing for another 178 yards. The 6’4″ and 217 lbs freshman has an extremely high ceiling, and Ole Miss can plan for the future with him, given his eligibility.