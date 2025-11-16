Ole Miss’ Trinidad Chambliss Announces Future Intentions After Lane Kiffin Fought for Extra Eligibility

At Oxford, Saturday held an odd feeling. After a 34-24 win against Florida, the Ole Miss faithful erupted in cheers, but the atmosphere at the Vaught-Hemingway Stadium carried more emotions than that. It was the last home game of the season, and possibly the last season for star quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

With a strong arm and explosive production, he has curated impressive Heisman moments, becoming a top 10 Heisman prospect, according to a poll by On3 analysts. However, the prized quarterback is in his final year of eligibility. While pundits are weighing in on Lane Kiffin’s coaching future, the QB might also be bidding farewell after this season.

It’s crazy to think that, you know, we’re so far into the season,” he shared. “Last home game of the regular season. Hopefully, we get a playoff home game.” Complimenting the southern hospitality, he expressed his gratitude to the Ole Miss family. “Ole Miss, my time here has been great…Got to thank everyone who was involved with, you know, getting me here. Obviously, now that I was here, supporting me with my journey here and what not. It’s been great. Really nice.” So far, Chambliss has recorded 2,657 yards, 14 touchdowns, and leading to eights wins as a starter.

For the Grand Rapids native, his thriving college journey has been filled with relentless hard work with a touch of destiny. In his high school senior year, after throwing for 1,610 yards and 17 touchdowns, he did not receive a Division I scholarship. But the love for football was greater. He arrived at Ferris State, a Division II school, where he led the Bulldogs to their third national championship in four years. However, the fire to play in the Power 4 never burned out.

The Ole Miss offer came in, but his heart was still at Ferris State. Eventually, he caved in. But there was no certainty at Oxford. When he visited Ole Miss, the coaches had made it clear that he would be coming behind Austin Simmons. A reluctant player, whose heart still belonged with the Bulldogs, joined the Rebels, knowing that he might not see the field.

But then Week 2 arrived. During the game against Kentucky, starting quarterback Austin Simmons sustained an ankle injury, and Trinidad got the starting gig. Since then, he hasn’t looked back. However, his eligibility concerns remain the same. “We’ll see about next year,” he added. “But right now I’m just focused on this year. But yeah, that would be that’d be really huge if I would, you know, come back next year. But, just right now trying to, you know, do the best I can for this team and, um, take us as far as we can.” Reportedly, Lane Kiffin tried to fight his eligibility case.

Lane Kiffin on Trinidad Chambliss’ eligibility

Undoubtedly, Trinidad Chambliss is the rising star at the Ole Miss Rebels. With a talented arm in his QB, Lane Kiffin won’t likely let go of his quarterback, if he can still contest his eligibility.

An Insider, going by the name HUGE, reported, “Hearing Lane Kiffin will fight for another year of eligibility,” he wrote on X. Last year, Diego Pavia’s injunction gave hope to numerous athletes going through the stringent eligibility rules. Unlike Pavia’s journey, Chambliss attended an NCAA school (Ferris State) and is currently playing as a redshirt senior.

He further added, “But my insiders say Trinidad is better off going to the NFL. I think he’s a college comparable to the style of Jalen Hurts, and his arm and legs make him a solid draft pick that sticks with an NFL team. Reality is, if granted another year of eligibility, he could make millions in NIL money.” With Chambliss’ explosive season, his stock has skyrocketed. Will he declare for the 2026 NFL Draft? What do you think? Let us know in the comments.