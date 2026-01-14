Ole Miss Veteran Gives Final Verdict on Pete Golding After Playoffs

Ole Miss’ championship run came to an abrupt end with a tough loss to Indiana, but the program’s future appears far from shaken. Instead, the Rebels are entering a new era, defined by strengthened NIL backing, institutional alignment, and clear leadership under head coach Pete Golding. Veteran TV news anchor and Ole Miss alumnus Shepard Smith believes the foundation for sustained success has already been laid.

“This isn’t a new thing,” Veteran TV news anchor Shepard Smith said on SiriusXM Radio. “I mean, certainly Lane was a big part of this; there’s no question. But we have a system built. Walker Jones has built an NIL that’s the envy of most across the nation. Glenn Boyce has been fully supportive from the chancellor’s position, and I think everybody’s on the same page.

“Anybody who’s ever been in athletic administration will tell you that when everybody’s on the same page, and you have the resources, if the mentality’s there, anything is possible. I think the expectations are very high. We expect to be in the game. We expect to be near the top of the conference and to have a chance every year.”

Ole Miss is working intensively to bring top talent to the program. And to make that happen, Walker Jones, who’s the executive director of the Grove Collection, has helped raise funds and secure NIL opportunities for the team. With that, they even engaged in innovative NIL activities through partnerships with companies like Wheels Up and The Brandr Group.

This intensive investment is also helping in retaining players from the portal, too. Like running back Kewan Lacy, who re-signed an NIL deal with Ole Miss to return to the team. After the quarterfinals win against Georgia, even athletic director Keith Carter laid out his vision for this year after watching immense success since the 1960s.

“We want to go win the whole thing this year, obviously,” Carter said. “But we hope to be right back here next year and be a program that’s an every-year CFP contender with a chance to win national championships.”

Even after Lane Kiffin’s exit, the team didn’t flinch. Carter immediately promoted Pete Golding, and even then donations didn’t stop. Golding stood by the Rebels after Lane Kiffin’s sudden departure, guiding the team through staff changes, losing the entire offensive staff, and still winning two games in the playoffs against Tulane and Georgia. Sure, their loss against Miami raises questions about the team’s toughness, but let’s not forget it was a close 27-31 game.

He joined in the program with a clear vision that centers on toughness, accountability, and elite recruiting. Golding even stressed that he will “recruit at the highest level,” and that came true as he pushed Ole Miss’s transfer portal ranking to No. 5 nationally, bringing elite talent to the team despite Kiffin’s move to LSU.

Golding is not just using NIL to bring in elite talents but also giving them better NFL transitions. During his defensive coaching time, he developed standout players who went in first-round picks, like Walter Nolen. Standouts like Chris Paul Jr., Princely Umanmielen, and Trey Amos. Now, promising the same success next season with younger players like Kam Franklin, Will Echoles, and Suntarine Perkins, Golding’s era looks to finally begin at Ole Miss.

Pete Golding’s massive portal success

The Pete Golding era finally began at Ole Miss as he prepares them for the 2026 season without Lane Kiffin’s presence. Now, after a tough loss against Miami, Golding is working to establish momentum on the recruiting front. One of the major areas of concern is the quarterback position.

With Austin Simmons’ transfer to Missouri and Trinidad Chambliss’ waiver denial from the NCAA for one more year of eligibility, Pete Golding needs to tackle the quarterback situation really fast. But that concern was put to rest after Auburn’s quarterback Deuce Knight’s commitment to Ole Miss.

Knight, a former five-star recruit, brings in his potential as a freshman, throwing for 259 yards and two touchdowns while adding 178 rushing yards and four rushing scores in limited action across two games. But now he can finally step up and take the starting role, as there’s no one else to fight him. His arrival gives Ole Miss a much-needed talent in the QB position, especially after Kiffin’s exit.

With the Knights’ addition, a total of 13 portal players came to Ole Miss. Now, let’s wait and see how Pete Golding leads his first lone season with the Rebels.