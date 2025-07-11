One Crucial Miami Factor Could Help Carson Beck Finally Escape His SEC Scars, Says Analyst

Carson Beck is undoubtedly a Georgia Bulldogs legend. The player spent five years with the SEC program but shone in the last two seasons, helping them play in the conference championship finals twice. In 2023, they suffered a defeat in the final game against Alabama (27-12), but the fans saw their redemption in 2024 when they became the SEC champions by beating the Texas Longhorns (20-19).

Although they lost against Notre Dame (10-23) in the Sugar Bowl game, it looked like the time had come for Carson to shift his gears and move towards the NFL for the 2025 season. However, he had different things on his mind. While he had initially declared for the draft, he later entered the transfer portal instead to return to college football for another year. Sounds crazy, right? The question is, why? Well, it was reported that Carson wanted a year to recover from his elbow injury, which he suffered during the SEC championship game last year. This will help him to reassess his draft prospects for the following year. And guess what? Miami took the chance and scooped him up. It won’t be wrong to say that this transfer is one of the greatest steals in college football history.

But what did the Hurricanes really see in Carson? Long-time insider David Lake answered the question during his recent appearance on the Cover 3 Podcast. “They feel like it’s an easier offense [at Miami] than what he was leading at Georgia, just from a schematics and what they ask of their quarterback standpoint. Also, Carson Beck played an SEC schedule. He was a two-year starter at Georgia. I think his record ended up being 24 and 3 as a starter.” Lake said, and he’s quite right here. Miami has Mark Fletcher, CJ Daniels, Francis Mauigoa, and other stars in their offense, so it’s going to be a bit easier for Carson to lead the roster.

The SEC has better defensive teams than the ACC, and that’s what makes Carson even more talented. He performed really well in the last two seasons against the mighty programs of the SEC. “He went against big-time defenses, you know, all season long. Is he going to see that in the ACC as much? No”. Lake believes that the defensive challenge for Carson in the Big Ten will be easier than it was in the SEC. So, we can expect even better performance from the star QB.

Carson may not have lived up to the ‘No. 1 overall pick’ hype yet, but we all know whose shoes he’s going to fill at Miami. Cam Ward was just phenomenal for Miami last year, racking up 4,313 passing yards, 39 touchdowns, and just seven interceptions. It’s going to be difficult to produce this kind of performance in the upcoming season, but he has experience, and that’s what Miami needed.

Why Miami thinks Carson Beck could be their next star?

Miami coaches are pretty impressed with Carson’s ability. They must’ve watched him carefully when he was in Georgia, his heroics and, most importantly, his leadership skills. They also know that Carson is NFL-ready, and having a QB on the roster who should be playing in the NFL by now is a true blessing for Mario Cristobal’s program. Carson played as a starting QB for Georgia in 2023 and 2024. In these two seasons, he threw for 7,426 yards, 52 touchdowns, and 18 interceptions. These numbers are enough to prove why Georgia was able to play back-to-back SEC championship finals.

David Lake echoed the same thing for Carson, who also believes that Carson is still an NFL-caliber talent. “I think Miami feels like, look, he’s still an NFL draftable quarterback,” Lake said. There’s also a sense of déjà vu here. Last year, Cam Ward arrived at Miami with a lot of questions, like, can he lead the offense? Can he elevate the program and others? As Lake pointed out, “There was skepticism last year at this time with Cam Ward. What’s that really going to look like? Is he going to be able to protect the football? How talented is he? Can he can he elevate a place like Miami? He went and did that,” he said.

Miami had a decent season in 2024, winning ten games, but the three losses they suffered were heartbreaking. Those losses came against programs like Georgia Tech (23-28), Syracuse (28-42), and Iowa State (41-42). And on top of that, these losses came in the end stage of the season. Cristobal must be looking to rectify those mistakes in the upcoming fall, and the arrival of Carson can even fulfill his dream to win the national championship as well.