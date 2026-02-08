$18.7M OSU Legend Makes Heartwarming Move for Air Force Veteran Before Super Bowl

For most fans, the Super Bowl is a television event. But for one Ohio Air Force veteran, it’s about to become a reality. Even though his season is over, former Ohio State star Emeka Egbuka is still making an impact, this time with a life-changing gesture for a hometown hero ahead of the Super Bowl.

The New England Patriots are set to face the Seattle Seahawks today in Super Bowl LX. Tampa Bay wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has provided Super Bowl tickets to 21-year Air Force Veteran Master Sgt. Kari Pfeifer. The act was done in collaboration with USAA and the VFW, and Egbuka took to Instagram to share the news.

“I’m so appreciative of this opportunity to partner with USAA and the VFW to give back to our military by sending Master Sgt. Kari Pfeifer to the Super Bowl,” Emeka Egbuka said. “It’s a great feeling to give back to a die-hard football fan from the Buckeye State who has been a big supporter of mine, and I can’t wait to meet her in San Francisco and properly thank her in person.” Pfeifer is a Cleveland Browns fan, making the gesture ever more meaningful.

Following his announcement, Emeka met Pfiefer in San Francisco and later spoke to the whole USAA Salute to Service Lounge. For Egbuka, giving back to service veterans seems like his duty, as his father was a project manager for the U.S. Army.

Emeka’s father, Henry, instilled discipline, structure, and a sense of service in his son. The former OSU legend, in turn, has mentioned several times how that influence still drives him to appreciate service veterans. “Having grown up with my father in the service, I understand the significance of her sacrifice and how truly deserving she is of this experience,” Emeka said about Kari Pfeifer. This isn’t the first time the Buccaneers’ #2 has given back to people.

After being drafted 19th overall in the 2025 NFL Draft, Egbula continued his philanthropic efforts. The OSU WR donated his team-worn shoes to a Columbus store and arranged for the store to give a gift of equivalent value to a local high schooler. The store owner followed it too, and two kids received gifts.

While Egbuka’s generosity shows his character off the field, his humility is just as evident when discussing his place among Ohio State’s all-time greats.

Emeka Egbuka snubs himself from OSU’s top-5 WRs list

Emeka Egbuka, who is on an $18.70 million contract, is charting an illustrious NFL trajectory just like he did at Ohio State. Egbuka had 2,868 receiving yards at Columbus and was pivotal in OSU’s 2024 natty win when he accumulated 1,011 receiving yards. Because of his performances, Emeka is widely considered one of OSU’s all-time greats, becoming the all-time leader in career receptions (205). But if you ask him, there are many OSU WRs whom he considers ahead of him.

“You’re going to have to go, Chris Carter. I’ll put Marvin (Harrison Jr.) there because you know he was a top four Heisman candidate, and I played with him. So maybe a little biased there,” Egbuka said. “You got Ted Ginn, speedster, take the top off. There’s another spot up there between David Boston and Michael Jenkins. So those two. And then I would give to Chris Olave, the leader in receiving touchdowns.”

Egbuka’s deference is understandable when considering the company he keeps; he places Biletnikoff winner Marvin Harrison Jr. and OSU’s all-time receiving touchdown leader, Chris Olave, ahead of himself. In all, Egbuka’s love for OSU remains unwavering, and his philanthropic efforts mimic the values OSU instilled.