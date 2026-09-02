$115M Head Coach Says He’ll Get “Turned in For Tampering” & Provokes Lane Kiffin in Public

Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney just dropped a hilarious quote that perfectly captures the chaotic state of college football right now. While speaking to the reporters ahead of Clemson’s season opener against LSU this Saturday, Dabo joked that he might actually get reported for “tampering.”

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“I actually got to go watch practice early June for the Browns, so I’m probably going to get turned in for tampering. I wish I’d have known. I’d have paid a little more attention.”



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And now, that June visit has suddenly become a lot more relevant.

Dabo visited the Cleveland Browns’ mini-camp as a guest of his former Clemson quarterback, Deshaun Watson. At the time, he had no idea that one of the players he watched practicing could potentially line up against Clemson just a few months later.

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That player? Former undrafted tight end Dae’Quan Wright, who was recently waived by the Browns and subsequently signed by LSU.

If you’re wondering how a player who was just in an NFL training camp could suddenly be eligible to play college football, welcome to the current state of the sport.

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The entire situation stems from a temporary court order in Louisiana that allows a group of former college players who participated in NFL training camps this summer but were ultimately cut to return to college football and pursue an additional year of eligibility.

LSU head coach Lane Kiffin took advantage of that ruling by bringing in three players: Dae’Quan Wright, Zxavian Harris, and Junior Tuihalamaka.

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Think about that for a second. These are players who were literally competing for NFL roster spots just weeks ago and could now potentially find themselves playing college football this Saturday night.

Dabo even joked that if he had known he was watching a future opponent back in June, he would have taken much better notes during that Browns practice.

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But behind the laughter, there’s clearly some frustration.

Dabo revealed that his assistant coaches haven’t just been studying traditional college film to prepare for LSU. They’ve spent the past week going through NFL preseason footage from the Browns, Saints, and Cowboys to figure out what these recently released players might bring to the Tigers.

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And Dabo didn’t exactly mince words when discussing the situation.

He called the current state of college football’s rules “embarrassing” and essentially a complete joke. At the same time, he made it clear that he doesn’t blame the players for trying to make money and continue playing football. His frustration is directed at the NCAA and SEC rules, which he believes have created a completely broken system.

Dabo even joked that if this is how college football works now, he might as well call up some of his own former Clemson players who were recently cut by NFL teams and bring them back to campus.

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And honestly, you can see his point.

This roster drama adds another layer of intrigue to what was already shaping up to be a big-time game.

It’s Lane Kiffin’s official debut as LSU’s head coach, and it’s coming in front of what should be a raucous home crowd in Baton Rouge. Clemson, meanwhile, will be looking for revenge after LSU handed the Tigers a 17-10 loss last season.

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Now, everything could come down to a court hearing scheduled for midday Thursday.

A Louisiana judge is expected to decide whether the NCAA and SEC can block these former NFL camp players from suiting up for college teams.

If the ruling goes in favor of the players, Lane Kiffin could suddenly have a wave of former NFL-caliber talent added to his roster just 48 hours before kickoff.

And that would make an already unpredictable LSU-Clemson matchup even more chaotic.