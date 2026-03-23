$150M Booster Bleeds Michigan Pride at Ohio State’s Expense Amid March Madness Fever

The only thing sweeter than a Michigan win for its biggest booster is an Ohio State loss. With March Madness delivering both, the Wolverines’ $150 million man is making sure the Buckeyes hear all about it.

“How good is the Big Ten? Holy shit,” Michigan’s booster Dave Portnoy said on X. “Really puts into perspective how good Michigan really is. To do what we did all season in this conference? Puts them in a convo for the best teams of all time. #GoBlue”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It’s easy to see why Portnoy is so emboldened. Under head coach Dusty May, the Wolverines put together a historic 2025 season, shattering the school record for conference wins with a 19-1 Big Ten record and earning a No. 1 ranking for the first time in years. Now, as they prepare for the Final Four, Portnoy is using that success as a cudgel against the Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the first round of March Madness, TCU surprised everyone by beating Ohio State with a close 66–64 score. In the final moments, Ohio State tried a last-second shot, but it didn’t go in, and their season ended. This loss is very disappointing for the team because their rivals are still playing in the March Madness. Plus, Portnoy’s words just cut deep into the hearts of Buckeyes.

ADVERTISEMENT

Portnoy isn’t just celebrating the win; he’s actively twisting the knife in Ohio State’s wound. When Ohio State lost to TCU, he mocked them on X. Barstool Sports shared, “It’s always a great day for @stoolpresidente when Ohio State loses,” along with a screenshot of the show’s crew watching the game and cheering when Ohio State missed. Portnoy also wrote on his own handle, “Guess Michigan will have to carry the conference.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Whenever Ohio State loses an important game, David Portnoy is quick to make fun of them. After Ohio State lost to the Miami Hurricanes in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals, he mocked the team. Even though Michigan, his favorite team, had lost to Texas in the Citrus Bowl earlier that day, he still took a shot at Ohio State. He tweeted, “Well, that was embarrassing.”

Portnoy’s attitude is a reflection of the larger animosity that defines the Michigan-Ohio State rivalry, where fans, alums, and players on both sides share a mutual disdain. Last year, he did the same ahead of Ohio State’s game against Texas; Portnoy appeared on FOX Big Noon Kickoff in Columbus and walked on stage singing Michigan’s fight song, which upset many Ohio State fans. Then he taunted them by holding a shirt that said “Still Can’t Beat Michigan,” making the rivalry even more intense.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that hate didn’t stop there.

Dave Portnoy’s tough jab towards Ohio State