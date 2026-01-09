$186M NFL Star Doesn’t Hold Back on Trinidad Chambliss after Ole Miss QB’s Career Announcement

Ole Miss ended its phenomenal run to the National Championship on a bitter note. But Trinidad Chambliss will go down this season as one of the best performers. Rebels fans welcomed his decision to return to Ole Miss, but some had other things to say. Those critics included the standout Packers defensive lineman, Micah Parsons.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Dude gonna make another 3-5 million, maybe higher, his first deal in the league! Kids are in no rush to get to the NFL. No more with NIL!” Parsons shared on X.

Here’s how both Parsons’ and Chambliss’ rookie deals would compare. The DL signed a 4-year and $17 million contract with the Cowboys, being a first-round pick in the 2021 draft. Chambliss can stand to make a whopping $7 million in 2026, including incentives, Yahoo Sports reported. The number comes from Fletcher Smith, the founder of Blueprint Sports, which represents the quarterback.

ADVERTISEMENT

Given the similarity of their star power, it’s understandable why the DL took a dig at Chambliss. Parsons was picked by the Cowboys in the first round after just 2 seasons at Penn State. This was at a time when the NIL influence was yet to pick up steam in college football. But now, the financial aspect of the sport has become a deciding factor. Big names like Chambliss choose to stay back for some more time to take advantage of it. The QB gambled away the chance of going as a top pick in the 2026 draft, especially when there aren’t many big names in the position.

The QB came to Oxford as a star from the D-II level at Ferris State, but was still relatively unknown in the big leagues. His rise from there to the sensation he’s become is why he is such a popular figure in college football, game skills aside. Naturally, the benefits Chambliss stands to earn by staying for one more year are through the roof. Though there is a cap on payments that a player will get in the House Settlement era, the $7 million estimate is the market trend for an elite, experienced, and marquee starting QB.

ADVERTISEMENT

All of this is only possible after Trinidad Chambliss gets a waiver from the NCAA to play in 2026. He is seeking a medical redshirt for his sophomore season at Ferris State, after he had to miss significant time because of tonsillectomy surgery. Chambliss filed for the waiver on November 16, but was met with a roadblock with a verbal denial from the NCAA. The final blow landed this week.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Trinidad Chambliss denied a sixth-year of eligibility

This whole saga has now taken a turn for the worse. Reports confirmed that Chambliss won’t be getting a chance to compete in college football for a sixth year. The NCAA cited a lack of medical documents as the reason behind the denial.

“Approval requires schools to submit medical documentation provided by a treating physician at the time of a student’s incapacitating injury or illness, which was not provided,” the NCAA said in a statement. “This decision aligns with consistent application of NCAA rules.”

This move throws everything that Chambliss had planned for this year into jeopardy, since the new contract with Ole Miss will be signed only if he gets to play. He even admitted the financial gains from that deal were a motive behind his filing the waiver.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Not everything is about money, but that sure does help,” Chambliss said before the Fiesta Bowl. “And for me to be in the position that I’m right now, all the hard work and sacrifice that I put in to get to where I am right now, I feel like I’ve earned that. I feel like, with the waiver being approved, I’ve earned the right to have the success or whatever comes with it. And that if it’s NIL or any other things, then so be it.”

Well, Trinidad Chambliss doesn’t have to feel dejected just yet because there is a chance to appeal against the NCAA’s decision. Nevertheless, he has a goldmine worth of opportunities waiting for him this year. Given his performance this season, there is little doubt that they won’t be coming his way in the next.