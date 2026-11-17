Philip Rivers is taking over NC State for nearly half of what Dave Doeren was making, but the Wolfpack legend couldn’t care less about the smaller paycheck. While his predecessor collected millions more, Rivers is stepping into his first Power Four head coaching job at a massive discount. And he isn’t making excuses for it.

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In fact, he has his own explanation for why the pay cut makes sense.

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WRAL’s Patrick Welter went straight to the money question. With Philip Rivers earning roughly half of what fired coach Dave Doeren was making, was taking less money a deliberate move to leave more resources for assistants, staff, and the roster? The 44-year-old coach didn’t dismiss the idea.

“Yeah, I think yes in some regard,” he said. “But I also think you can’t negate the experience I’ve gained in the last 25 years, but the truth is I have a first-time head coach in power four football. So that is true, so I think in some ways, you know, that makes more sense than that reflection from a contract standpoint.”

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There was another reason he wasn’t concerned about the final number. Philip Rivers has already made a fortune playing football. His NFL career brought in more than $240 million, while his estimated net worth sits around $100 million. A few million more or less on his first college coaching contract was never going to be the deciding factor.

Philip Rivers’ deal is worth $18.25 million over five years. He’ll collect $3.25 million in the first year, split between a $2.4375 million base salary and $812,500 in supplemental pay. Dave Doeren was making $6.375 million before bonuses heading into the 2026 season. That means Rivers’ scheduled 2027 pay is about 50.94% lower than what NC State was set to pay its previous coach. That’s a substantial difference.

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Across the ACC, Philip Rivers will sit near the bottom of the coaching salary list. Clemson’s Dabo Swinney leads the group at $11.5 million, while North Carolina’s Bill Belichick earns $10 million. Wake Forest’s Jake Dickert is at $3.5 million, putting the first-year NC State coach below him. Fran Brown at Syracuse and Stanford’s Tavita Pritchard also fall around the $3 million mark.

Still, Philip Rivers was an eight-time Pro Bowler and one of the most productive QBs of his generation. But his coaching experience before arriving in Raleigh consisted of six seasons at St. Michael Catholic High School in Alabama. He had never coached in college, let alone run a Power Four program.

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The salary conversation also brings back an uncomfortable issue Doeren raised shortly after his dismissal. After 14 seasons, he was fired on October 24. Three days later, he spoke about the resources needed to turn NC State into the program its fans expect.

“For this program to become what is wanted and expected, the resources need to match the expectations,” he said. “That is the reality in college sports. I hope, for NC State, that this commitment to football happens.”

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NC State spent $38 million on football during the 2025 fiscal year, ranking as the third-lowest spender among public ACC schools. Philip Rivers was asked about the financial commitment during his introduction. He sounded confident that the university understood what the job required.

“It’s been very clear in our talks that they’re committed to doing everything that they can do to help the football program,” he said.

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He also made it clear that he wasn’t interested in reducing the entire project to spreadsheets. For Philip Rivers, building the program starts with people and the belief that the university will provide what is needed.