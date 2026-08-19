$121B Giant Announces Gameday Partnership With Multiple Colleges Including Georgia, Ole Miss & Deion Sanders’ Colorado

When corporate giants look at college football today, they no longer see a simple Saturday afternoon distraction. They see a prime-time television engine that matches professional sports in sheer attention. That is exactly why Progressive Insurance, a financial titan valued at $121 billion, is making a massive play directly onto the field.

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On August 18, 2026, Progressive announced a multiyear agreement with sports media powerhouse Learfield. Starting with the 2026 kickoff, the insurance behemoth will place its brand squarely into gameday action across 13 prominent college football programs.

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The partnership spans Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, USC, and Wake Forest. Leading the pack are powerhouses like Georgia, Ole Miss, and Deion Sanders’ high-visibility Colorado program: three schools that consistently draw millions of television viewers and dominate weekly sports headlines.

As reported by the ON3 NIL X account, the most visible part of this deal features on-field logos and branding. The package includes in-game videoboard features, LED signage, and sideboard displays.

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NEW: Progressive Insurance has announced a partnership with 13 College Football programs to add on-field logos🏟️The schools are Boise State, Colorado, Georgia, Iowa, Kansas State, Ole Miss, Oregon, Purdue, SMU, Syracuse, Texas Tech, USC and Wake Forest.https://t.co/yQRbpoYrma pic.twitter.com/95kZv58eQ2— On3 NIL (@On3NIL) August 18, 2026

It also brings social media integrations and fan experiences made to engage crowds before kickoff and after the game. All of these starts during the opening weekend of the 2026 college football season, around August 29.

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Shawn Hegan, Executive Vice President of Global Partnerships at Learfield, explained the logic. “College athletics offers brands a level of fan passion and loyalty that’s hard to match,” Hegan said. Hegan noted that more brands are investing more because college sports now hold the same value as professional leagues.

However, this is a fundamental shift in how college athletic departments generate much-needed revenue in this era.

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Why College Football Sponsorships Are Necessary

Josh Brooks, Director of Athletics at Georgia, stated that they are proud to be part of this impactful investment. “As we look for additional revenue streams while maintaining our strong positioning on a national level, this relationship assists in providing the necessary resources for our student-athletes,” Brooks said.

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Ryan Gribble, Chief Revenue Officer for Georgia Bulldogs Sports Marketing, added that the investment supports the athletics department and the fans.

Other athletic directors also shared their excitement. Tommy McClelland, Vice President and Director of Intercollegiate Athletics at Purdue, noted that they are thrilled to bring the brand on board to elevate their own program.

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The NCAA lifted its long-standing ban on commercial advertisements on regular-season football fields in 2024. The new rules allow one centered 50-yard-line advertisement and up to two smaller logos.

By January 2026, more than 60 FBS schools had signed on-field logo deals. Learfield alone secured 23 multiyear deals in the first 19 months.

According to estimates from Navigate, Big Ten schools can pull in at least $277,000 a year just in exposure value. West Shore Home reportedly dropped $2.17 million for a deal at Penn State. Over at Ohio State, Safelite spent $1.87 million.

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College athletic departments are staring down some new costs. With the new direct school-to-athlete revenue sharing, programs are expected to shell out around $20 million to $21 million every single year.