One Key Notre Dame Factor Could Make or Break Marcus Freeman’s Playoff Hopes, Says ESPN’s Rece Davis

Marcus Freeman faces one of the most pressure-packed seasons of his coaching career. After a thrilling run to the College Football Playoff National Championship game last year, where they fell just short to Ohio State (34-23). There’s a buzz around South Bend that things are only going to get bigger and better. But, here’s the catch: the 2025 schedule is brutal. The expectation? Double-digit wins. Anything less isn’t just a letdown; it’s a major failure to live up to. Coming off a visit with Freeman, Rece Davis clearly states, “I will do whatever it takes to help this team win football games.” But is the team’s centerpiece ready to do whatever it takes? Amid all preseason talk and promise, the biggest question circling Freeman’s squad isn’t about defense or depth; it is Notre Dame’s quarterback question.

With Steve Angeli’s recent departure to Syracuse as a graduate transfer, the Irish find themselves in a bit of a quarterback bind. His exit leaves Notre Dame with CJ Carr and Kenny Minchey as the leading contenders. Both with limited live-game experience, so the pressure’s real for these kids stepping under the bright lights against a daunting 2025 schedule. The roster itself is in a curious spot. While there’s certainly talent and depth emerging, thanks to strong recruiting classes. The offense’s heartbeat this year will hinge heavily on whoever wins the QB battle.

This quarterback saga, the uncertainty, the competition, and the stakes, is exactly what Rece Davis dives into on the College GameDay podcast. “They let Angeli go,” Davis said. “But, [Kenny] Minchey really acquitted himself well in the spring really, really well. CJ Carr has been everything they could hope for in terms of a guy who, even when he knew he wasn’t going to play last year, did everything to get ready for whenever his opportunity would come this year.” He frames the QB race as pivotal, highlighting how 2025 is more than just about filling a position; it’s about finding a leader who can steer Notre Dame through a punishing schedule. He also adds, “the outside perception for those of us who watch believe it’ll probably be Carr…. Might not be. Maybe, you know, maybe Minchey goes and crushes it, in the fall, and wins a job.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

AD

CJ Carr enters this fight with considerable hype. He’s the grandson of legendary Michigan coach Lloyd Carr and arrived at Notre Dame as a top-50 recruit in the 2024 class. With 2,685 yards, 26 TDs, and 5 interceptions already in his bag, Carr is expected by many to be the favorite for the starting job. Analysts even see him as a potential Heisman Trophy dark horse. And given the strong supporting cast he’ll have around him, including a top-tier offensive line and promising skill position players like Jaden Greathouse and wide receivers Will Pauling and Malachi Fields. He is expected to give out some good numbers. On the other hand, Kenny Minchey remains a formidable challenger. While less experienced, with only a handful of passes in his time at Notre Dame.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Minchey brings athleticism and a strong arm, but what stands out is his growth. Coaches love that he accepts mistakes as fuel to improve, not as setbacks. Marcus Freeman is signaling that both players have real shots at winning the job. This isn’t just about who gets to start. It’s about finding the leader who can navigate one of the toughest schedules in the country and keep the Irish on their College Football Playoff path.

Notre Dame’s quest for glory

“As long as they get this quarterback thing fixed, I think they’re going to be really good. I mean, the schedule’s brutal early. If they get past it early, it eases up,” Davis said on the College GameDay podcast. Notre Dame’s 2025 football schedule is the kind of gauntlet that tests every ounce of grit and brilliance a team can muster. Kicking off the season on the road against Miami, the Irish dive headfirst into the fire. It’s a hostile environment and a tough opponent right out of the gate. Then, right after a break, South Bend welcomes Texas A&M for the home opener, another heavyweight clash. Back-to-back, these games set a tone.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

The challenges don’t stop there. Notre Dame’s lineup is peppered with powerhouse programs like USC, Boise State, NC State, Arkansas, and Pittsburgh. Also, tricky matchups against Syracuse and Navy. Even the perceived “easier” games like Purdue and Stanford come with their hurdles. Purdue is undergoing a major rebuild, and Stanford is under new coaching leadership. Paul Finebaum, known for his SEC reverence, is surprisingly bullish on the Irish’s chances this season.

And that’s largely down to head coach Marcus Freeman’s mastery. Freeman has a knack for getting the most out of his squad. Even when the talent seems uneven. And Finebaum bets on that coaching edge to navigate this tough schedule and push Notre Dame back into playoff contention. Looking at it all, the magic number seems to be 10 wins just to guarantee playoff inclusion. With 11 or more wins to stake a claim. It’s a season where no one can afford a misstep. The Irish will have to bring their A-game for the 2025 season.