$1M College Football Athlete Confesses to Blowing Six-Figure ‘Out of Envy’ of NBA Brother

In 2024, Jaylon Tyson was named First Team All-Pac-12, played 47 games, and was drafted as the 20th overall pick in the NBA draft. And with it came several perks that had a $16.1 million contract by the Cleveland Cavaliers, and with that came shiny new cars and an extravagant lifestyle. And as often happens when one brother rolls up in something flashy, it stirred a bit of playful sibling envy at home.

And while Jordyn Tyson may not have the same financial earnings as his brother Jaylon, he still commands a significant NIL value, which comes with its perks. One of those perks was a purchase born out of sibling rivalry. In a recent report by The New York Times, Jordyn Tyson, along with other receivers like Louisville’s Chris Bell and Houston’s Stephon Johnson, has bought a Dodge Durango Hellcat each for themselves, courtesy of the NIL money. But Tyson’s motivation to buy the $113,000 SUV came after seeing his older brother’s own Hellcat. As Scott Dochterman of The Athletic noted, Tyson apparently bought it “out of envy.”

“(Jaylon) never let me drive it,” said Jordyn, showcasing his own brand new Dodge Durango Hellcat now. As for Tyson’s NIL value, he commands a valuation of more than $1 million, which ranks in the top 70 in college football. Not just that, apart from the NIL money, Tyson, being one of the best players at ASU this year, would easily receive a huge chunk of the revenue-sharing money after the House v NCAA settlement. Although the exact details haven’t yet been disclosed about that. Moreover, recently, Jordyn was also pondering being a part of a big NIL deal.

“I would pick Tyson chicken nuggets—or just Tyson Foods in general. My brother and I get on that, maybe. That’d be nice,” said Jordyn when asked about his dream NIL deal. Of course, getting a deal from Tyson Foods, which stands at $53.3 billion in valuation, would be a big thing for both the brothers. Moreover, the coincidence of the names would also play its part in ‘Tyson Foods’ being the player’s preference. But realistically, NIL deals are still far smaller than what the NFL offers, and that’s exactly the aim for Jordyn this year.

NFL glory is quite close for Jordyn Tyson

Tyson is already No. 3 among the top receivers returning for the 2025 season, only behind Jeremiah Smith and Ryan Williams. Not just that, he’s also a candidate for the Biletnikoff Award, having made the watch list along with several other receivers. As for his NFL talent, Josh Edwards of CBS Sports has already ranked the player to be his overall 20th pick in the 2026 NFL draft. While Sports Illustrated’s Daniel Flick positioned Tyson to be the first receiver to be drafted in the 2026 draft.

“Tyson is an early-round prospect because he isn’t dragged down by a particular weakness. Rather, some will see him as a floor play, and a poor pre-draft circuit could dampen optimism later in the cycle,” predicted Anthony Licciardi of Sporting News. But before that happens, the 2025 season must look like an upgrade for Tyson.

The schedule that ASU faces this season has teams like Northern Arizona, Mississippi State, and Texas State at the beginning of the season that can give ASU a winning momentum to carry over in the season. Apart from these three games, Baylor and TCU can give some problems, while Texas Tech and Iowa State will be the forces that need to be dealt with without any mistakes. Moving on, WVU under Rich Rodriguez is also a sleeping giant, while we have seen what Colorado could do in 2024. All in all, for Tyson to perform, he will have to bring his top game in every matchup and then hope for the best.