$1M Punishment Announced as Kansas State Joins ISU in Bowl Game Decision

After concluding their regular season with more than four losses, the Iowa State Cyclones and Kansas State headed towards bowl games. Owing to program instability and a head coach in transition, both the Wildcats and the Cyclones have opted out of bowl games. However, this decision has resulted in a $1 million fine.

“The Big 12 Conference is issuing a $500,000 institutional fine to Iowa State and Kansas State for opting out of their participation in the Conference Bowl pool.”

On Dec. 3, Wildcats head coach Chris Klieman announced his retirement after seven seasons. Soon enough, former QB Collin Kline filled the shoes of a new head coach. Similarly, Iowa State’s HC Matt Campbell headed to Penn State, becoming the new face of the Nittany Lions. In no time, Jimmy Rogers replaced him as the new head coach at Ames.

The programs are still in transition with their new leadership. Owing to that reason, along with the short supply of healthy players, both programs rejected the bowl invitation on Sunday.

“Following our recent coaching change and conversations with our player leadership and Commissioner Yormark, I determined that we will not accept a bowl invitation this afternoon,” Wildcats’ AD Gene Taylor stated.

This is a developing story..