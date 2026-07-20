“One More Shot”: SEC HC ‘Starts Campaign’ for Gus Malzahn to Cancel Retirement & Make College Football Coaching Return

Former FSU OC Gus Malzahn retired from coaching this February after spending 35 years of his life transforming programs and producing elite talent. He initially said he wanted to enjoy his post-retirement life with his family. However, within a month of his retirement, he signed a contract to serve on the College Football Playoff committee. But given his coaching track record, an SEC head coach badly wants Malzahn back in the game.

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“As far as Coach Malzahn and the CFP, I think it will only drive him back into coaching because as he evaluates all these teams, he’s going to think, ‘Man, I got to get one more shot at it,'” said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz at SEC Media Days when he was asked about his thoughts on Malzahn being on the CFP committee. “So I’m starting Coach Malzahn’s campaign to be hired next year. He’ll do a great job. He will do a tremendous job.”

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At 60, Malzahn retired from coaching, eager for a new chapter. He already has one with the CFP committee, where his evaluation of teams will help programs qualify for the national title race. However, Drinkwitz has firsthand experience of what Malzahn adds to the game.

The Missouri head coach served as an offensive quality control assistant at Auburn while Malzahn was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. This was the time when Cam Newton mania was hitting the SEC. Under head coach Gene Chizik, Auburn went undefeated and won the 2010 national championship.

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After that tenure, Drinkwitz followed Malzahn to Arkansas State as a running backs coach when Malzahn landed his first head coaching job. And even before these connections, Drinkwitz and Malzahn also share similar high school coaching roots. Malzahn made a name for himself at Springdale High School in Arkansas. He left in 2005 to take a college job. A year later, Drinkwitz arrived at Springdale to learn the craft.

And it’s not like Malzahn can’t get a head coaching job. However, when he left UCF to take an offensive coordinator position at Florida State, the former Auburn head coach said that he wanted to get out of the day-to-day headaches that come with NIL and the portal in the current CFB landscape. Even at the Noles, Malzahn’s offense was never an issue for their disappointing results last season.

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His offensive prowess would be a factor in growing interest in Gus Malzahn’s comeback. But would his age be a barrier to his return to the field? No chance, as Kyle Whittingham, 66, is coaching the Wolverines. However, Malzahn set the record straight during his retirement announcement.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” said Malzahn, via ESPN. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life.”