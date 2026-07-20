Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Case Studies
HomeCollege Football

“One More Shot”: SEC HC ‘Starts Campaign’ for Gus Malzahn to Cancel Retirement & Make College Football Coaching Return

google_perference

Add us on Google

Malabika Dutta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 20, 2026 | 2:51 PM EDT

HomeCollege Football

“One More Shot”: SEC HC ‘Starts Campaign’ for Gus Malzahn to Cancel Retirement & Make College Football Coaching Return

google_perference

Add us on Google

Malabika Dutta

Share:

Link Copied!

Jul 20, 2026 | 2:51 PM EDT

feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

Former FSU OC Gus Malzahn retired from coaching this February after spending 35 years of his life transforming programs and producing elite talent. He initially said he wanted to enjoy his post-retirement life with his family. However, within a month of his retirement, he signed a contract to serve on the College Football Playoff committee. But given his coaching track record, an SEC head coach badly wants Malzahn back in the game.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“As far as Coach Malzahn and the CFP, I think it will only drive him back into coaching because as he evaluates all these teams, he’s going to think, ‘Man, I got to get one more shot at it,'” said Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz at SEC Media Days when he was asked about his thoughts on Malzahn being on the CFP committee. “So I’m starting Coach Malzahn’s campaign to be hired next year. He’ll do a great job. He will do a tremendous job.”

ADVERTISEMENT

At 60, Malzahn retired from coaching, eager for a new chapter. He already has one with the CFP committee, where his evaluation of teams will help programs qualify for the national title race. However, Drinkwitz has firsthand experience of what Malzahn adds to the game.

The Missouri head coach served as an offensive quality control assistant at Auburn while Malzahn was the Tigers’ offensive coordinator. This was the time when Cam Newton mania was hitting the SEC. Under head coach Gene Chizik, Auburn went undefeated and won the 2010 national championship.

ADVERTISEMENT

After that tenure, Drinkwitz followed Malzahn to Arkansas State as a running backs coach when Malzahn landed his first head coaching job. And even before these connections, Drinkwitz and Malzahn also share similar high school coaching roots. Malzahn made a name for himself at Springdale High School in Arkansas. He left in 2005 to take a college job. A year later, Drinkwitz arrived at Springdale to learn the craft.

And it’s not like Malzahn can’t get a head coaching job. However, when he left UCF to take an offensive coordinator position at Florida State, the former Auburn head coach said that he wanted to get out of the day-to-day headaches that come with NIL and the portal in the current CFB landscape. Even at the Noles, Malzahn’s offense was never an issue for their disappointing results last season.

ADVERTISEMENT

His offensive prowess would be a factor in growing interest in Gus Malzahn’s comeback. But would his age be a barrier to his return to the field? No chance, as Kyle Whittingham, 66, is coaching the Wolverines. However, Malzahn set the record straight during his retirement announcement.

“After 35 years, it’s time for me to step away from coaching,” said Malzahn, via ESPN. “I am excited to spend more time with my family and focus on the next chapter of my life.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

Written by

author-image

Malabika Dutta

2,915 Articles

Malabika Dutta is a College Football News Writer at EssentiallySports, working on the Marquee Saturdays Desk. A graduate of the ES College Football Pro Writer Program, she specializes in breaking news and injury reports during live coverage while also developing off-field narratives that give fans a deeper understanding of players’ lives. Her recent work includes coverage of the Rourke family following Kurtis Rourke’s NFL Draft selection by the 49ers. Malabika combines a strong foundation in English Literature with hands-on sports journalism experience, contributing to national college football coverage and supporting the newsroom with timely reporting and contextual storytelling.

Know more

Edited by

editor-image

Amit

ADVERTISEMENT