One of Florida, LSU, and Ohio State Making Serious Push for 5-Star QB in 2027 Class

The 2027 recruiting battle is already underway, and college football’s big guns aren’t wasting time. Notre Dame made an early splash by landing four-star linebacker Ellis McGaskin out of Mobile, Alabama, winning a key fight over LSU and Ohio State. Not to be outdone, Ole Miss locked in 6-foot-5, 312-pound defensive lineman Jamarkus Pittman from Memphis. So, with blue-chip talent already flying off the board, the race for 2027 is heating up—and the powerhouses are setting the tone early.

As the race for the 2027 crown jewel at QB heats up, all eyes are on Elijah Haven. The 5-star phenom out of Baton Rouge’s Dunham School has become a top priority for CFB’s elite. According to Rivals’ July 2 tweet, LSU, Florida, and Ohio State are making the strongest pushes, but Haven’s tour schedule tells the full story. “This summer, I have visited Georgia, Auburn, Clemson, Michigan, Ohio State, Alabama and Florida,” Haven told CFB insider Chad Simmons. He’s been in steady contact with all of them—and his hometown LSU—since June 15. Downtime? Not for Haven. Because his relentless offseason grind has only boosted his stock, and the battle for his commitment is officially on.

Right now, Elijah Haven’s recruitment has a clear frontrunner—and it’s coming out of Gainesville. The five-star QB told Rivals’ Sam Spiegelman that one school is setting the pace: Florida. No program has turned up the heat more than the Gators since June. Yes, Haven visited for the 2nd straight summer and left feeling the love from Billy Napier and his staff. “Florida has been one of those consistent contacts,” said Haven, adding, “The coaches there … I get the feel I can definitely see myself playing at Florida. They’ve been on me hard and have made sure I know I’m one of their priority guys.” With that kind of connection, the Gators may be gaining serious ground in one of 2027’s biggest recruiting battles.

But nothing is set in stone just yet. Because LSU remains firmly in the hunt for the hometown five-star. The Tigers have the advantage of proximity—but even more important, they’ve built something deeper. QBs coach Joe Sloan has been in Haven’s corner since day one, forming a bond that’s hard to beat. “Coach Sloan got on me so early — at the start of my freshman year — and we have just continued to build up that relationship,” stated Haven. “That’s the biggest part of it with LSU. It’s not because it’s close; it’s home.” So, with roots this deep, LSU isn’t going down without a fight.

However, Elijah Haven’s first trip to Columbus checked every box—and then some. The 5-star QB came away from Ohio State with glowing reviews, calling the visit one that ‘exceeded expectations’. During his June stop, he quickly connected with HC Ryan Day and QBs coach Billy Fessler. So, the Buckeyes made a strong first impression, and Haven wasn’t the only one who felt it.

“For my first time being up there, seeing what they’re all about — it was a great time. My dad came along with me and he loved it. It’s definitely a school I want to explore more and continue to build my relationship up there,” recalled Haven. Adding, “Between the coaches — Coach Fessler and Coach Day — you can just tell it’s a different type of culture around there. It’s a different vibe.” With that kind of energy, Ohio State may have just put itself firmly in the mix.

While all three programs are making strong plays for 2027 QB Elijah Haven, Florida’s pitch is turning heads—thanks in large part to their current QB, DJ Lagway. Looks like the Gators are selling proof of concept. Although Ryan Day has a higher ceiling due to Ohio State’s national title pedigree compared to Florida. But….

It’s not Ohio State, it’s Florida

The Gators are staying hot on the recruiting trail—and they’re not slowing down anytime soon. Stacking talent has become the norm in Gainesville, and UF keeps finding ways to stay in the national conversation on both sides of the ball. This time, it’s all about the QB position. But don’t get it twisted—DJ Lagway’s job is safe. Any new signal-caller walking into The Swamp won’t be competing for the present—they’ll be groomed for the future. And right now, that future may start in Baton Rouge. Elijah Haven, a rising star from Louisiana, is emerging as one of Florida’s earliest—and most intriguing—targets for 2027.

Right now, Haven is doing his homework, and DJ Lagway is part of the equation. Haven pointed to conversations with Florida’s current QB, also an out-of-state recruit, as a major influence. “[Lagway] said the relationships he built in his recruitment process with the coaches is what separated them for him,” said Haven. “They didn’t fake it or anything, and they were always welcoming to him and to his family. That’s a big thing for me. It’s just about fit for me, whether it’s LSU or if it’s their rival.” So, in an era of lean, mobile QBs, Haven brings back the big-frame Cam Newton mold. He’s not rushing his decision—he wants to see what every contender brings to the table.

The Athletic’s Manny Navarro reported, standing at 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, the Baton Rouge native already fits the mold of a future star—and he’s still just a junior. But what really turns heads? Billy Napier himself is leading the charge on Haven’s recruitment. That says everything about how badly the Gators want him. And with Florida being his final visit, they may have left the strongest impression of all.

But don’t count out Ohio State just yet—because in the NIL era, anything can happen.