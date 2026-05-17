“One of the Worst Mistakes”: Warren Sapp Admits He Nearly Quit Football for Another Sport

Former Buccaneer Warren Sapp’s legendary career wouldn’t have been what it became had a high school coach not taught him the fundamentals of the game. That mentoring included instilling ‘sense’ in the HoFer when a young Sapp let his temper take over him.

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Sapp played for Apopka High School, Florida, under Hall of Fame high school coach Chip Gierke. In a life-changing moment, Sapp recounted, his head coach ran three consecutive running plays when the team’s RB, Roscoe Griffin, needed around 300 yards to break a record. Sapp, playing as a tight end, got frustrated after repeated run plays.

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“Roscoe’s got 95 yards at halftime. We get in the locker room, and I look at Brett King, and I say, “If we throw it, we can get out of this nine-man front,” Sapp recounted yesterday on the ‘Revolt’ podcast. “Then we got back up, and they were still pounding this [ball]. So, I go to him [Chip Gierke]. I said, ‘Man, you run the damn ball three more times and you ain’t got nobody to block on that edge.’ Cuz I know I’m the one that they run around the edge with.”

Despite Sapp’s warning to his high school head coach, Gierke chose not to heed it. The team ran the ball three more times as the game progressed. But right after the third play, instead of the team running the fourth play, there were frantic scenes. The now 4-time All-Pro furiously removed his shoulder pads, “slammed” them on the ground, and walked out of the field towards the locker room to get his things, making an ugly exit and deciding that he would pursue basketball from now on and would ditch football altogether.

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“I went to get my [stuff] out of the locker room. The athletic director, Phil King, did not want to open that damn locker room,” Sapp added. So my mama came down the stairs. I said he won’t let me go get my stuff. She looked at him and said, ‘You’ve got an issue? Open that thing.’ My mom and I got in the car and drove home. I was like, I’ll go hoop and find me a basketball scholarship. I had 1,000 points and 0 rebounds. Had a slam dunk contest and everything.”

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But despite everything and Sapp showing his back to the team on the field, he had a “forgiving coach.” After the former Colorado assistant drove home with his mom, his linebackers coach approached him and talked sense into him. At a point when Sapp thought things “were out of his control,” his coach trusted him and asked him to apologize to head coach Chip Gierke.

“That was a mistake, though. One of the worst mistakes,” Sapp said about his on-field act. “But I had a forgiving coach, the linebacker coach, right? He was the one who came and got me right at the beginning of the next year because I was just going to get on the bus and go home. So my coach came to me, and he said, ‘You see that hat you got on? Nobody from a big program is going to look at a 6’2 power forward. You are special on the football field. Come with me. Apologize.”

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The events after that went quite smoothly for Sapp, unlike what the legendary tackle anticipated. He walked into Chip Gierke’s office and apologized for his act on the field. To Sapp’s surprise, though, there was no lecture, no scolding, and no words of wisdom from Gierke. Instead, he just instructed Sapp to get his pants and said, “Let’s go to work.”

That’s how the football world got a legendary defensive tackle. If not for the coaches’ efforts in bringing Sapp back to the field, we might not have even heard his name, as he may have failed in his attempt to have a basketball career. But the coaches knew Sapp’s real talent, the unearthed potential, and sometimes it just needs a ‘mentor’ watching over you to sway you away from making those drastic decisions. And Sapp is forever grateful to his coaches for just that.

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Chip Gierke opens up about Warren Sapp’s temper during his high school tenure

Coach Chip coached at Apopka for 17 years, amassing an impressive 128-56 record and securing multiple district championships. Gierke not only helped Sapp but also other standout athletes like Aaron Jones II unlock their potential. Jones became one of the youngest players ever drafted into the NFL in 1988 as an 18th overall pick. But unlike his other standout athletes, Chip remembers Warren Sapp’s deeds with remarkable clarity.

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“Me and him got into it sometimes because he got too carried away with his mouth,” Chip Gierke said about Warren Sapp. “That being said, he was a great teammate. Just talk to those guys at Miami and Tampa. Warren Sapp is a great story of a high school kid who just wouldn’t let people be his detractors. He’s had a chip on his shoulder since he was a young kid.”

Warren Sapp may not have recognized his coaching staff’s contributions at the time. But those small nudges throughout his life accumulated to create a massive difference at the end. If not for those coaches’ belief in Sapp and the mentorship role they played for him, he wouldn’t have won the Super Bowl, nor would he have had his No. 99 Jersey retired in Tampa Bay.