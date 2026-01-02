$11M College Football Coach Issues Ultimatum to 134 FBS Teams Amid Program Crisis

While the NIL and the portal have ensured new names at the top of college football, they have also been a detriment to smaller programs. Not everyone can afford to have $20-30 million rosters, and when top programs come calling, players tend to depart teams that identified and developed them in the first place. Boise State head coach Spencer Danielson has been in the same boat for two years, but he is not pulling any punches.

“If I find out someone’s talking about players, me and them are going to have a conversation, and I will call them till we have a conversation, and that’s just something that I want to make sure,” Danielson said on January 2. “You talk to my players. You’re going to talk to me, and it usually gets met with what you would think, either denial or what have you planned?”

Due to Boise State’s limited NIL resources, the program has experienced high rates of attrition in recent years. After the 2023 season ended and head coach Andy Avalos got fired, starting QB Taylen Green transferred to Arkansas. Leading wide receiver Eric McAlister landed at TCU, even sitting out the final games to preserve eligibility.

In total, the program saw 26 players jump ship after Avalos’ departure. Following Avalos’ departure, Spencer Danielson took over as head coach and swiftly transformed the program. The Broncos finished with a historic 12-2 season and made the playoffs for the first time. Naturally, Boise State players were in high demand in the market.

Backup QB Malachi Nelson transferred to UTEP just after a single season with the team. Wide receiver Prince Strachan went to Lincoln Riley’s USC. Although the program retained many key players, tampering attempts continued to occur. In January, the Broncos accused Oregon of tampering with its player.

“I know for a fact that just last week, after the Fiesta Bowl, one of the key starters on defense got a call from the Oregon Ducks offering him $700,000,” Broncos OC Dirk Koetter said. The former Boise State OC also highlighted how Boise State’s modest NIL resources sometimes act as a hurdle in keeping its players in Boise.

“Our salary cap is $2 million. Every calendar year, that’s what it is right now, and trying to grow it,” Koetter said. “The people we are competing against, maybe not in our current conference, but where we’re going and who we’re expected to compete against, it’s as high as $20 million.”

The program has repeatedly accused teams of widespread tampering, prohibited by the NCAA. The players contacted by other teams also included Heisman finalist RB Ashton Jeanty and 11 other players mentioned by Koetter. Now, the Broncos have capped off a respectable 9-win season, and this time, too, the same transfer portal issues haven’t faded.

Is Boise State facing a transfer portal exodus again, despite Spencer Danielson’s efforts?

Coming into the 2026 season, the NCAA has altered the transfer portal window to January, removing the December window. Players will now have 15 days, starting from January 2, to switch programs, and Danielson has called the change a “huge win.” Undoubtedly, it will reduce some attrition, but competing against the NIL resources of Power 4 teams remains strenuous.

This year, a total of 14 Boise State players have decided to enter the portal. The names also include three key starters in DL Braxton Fely, punter James Ferguson, and LB Andrew Simpson. For now, though, Fely has opted to return to the program. However, since the transfer portal is now open, there’s a chance we can see more departures from Danielson’s team.

“No one’s being held accountable for it in this landscape. That’s just the reality of what it is,” the Boise State head coach said. “I’m sure I hope that there will be more ways to regulate it and create some of those restrictions, because until there’s someone held accountable. It’s gonna be Wild Wild West, and everyone’s gonna do whatever they need to do to find a way to get players,” Danielson added.

Boise State has found tremendous success under Spencer Danielson and is expanding its NIL capabilities to retain players. Thanks to the efforts, the program had retained its offensive tackle, Kage Casey, who turned down big-money offers in 2025. Additionally, the program signed an $11 million extension in April to retain Danielson with the team. Notably, Boise State is also joining the newly expanded Pac-12, starting in 2026, thereby elevating its status beyond G-5 teams. Can it help Boise State keep its players?