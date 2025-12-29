One Player Could Change Ole Miss Odds Against Georgia as Pete Golding Focuses on Rebuilding

Although everything on paper points to Georgia, Ole Miss has an edge. While Georgia appears poised to dominate the CFP quarterfinal game, whether it comes to running the ball or defending with strength in the front seven, Ole Miss’s starting QB can keep the game close. That could also help the Rebels shift the odds.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

While Georgia is the favorite in the 2025 Sugar Bowl against Ole Miss, most sportsbooks list them as a 6.5-point favorite. Even ESPN’s FPI gives Georgia a 60.1% chance to win, compared to 39.9% for Ole Miss. But sports analyst Blake Ruffino sees it as a close game with Trinidad Chambliss at QB.

“The number one way for this game to be close comes on the legs of Trinidad Chambliss,” said Ruffino, predicting the Georgia vs Ole Miss game during Sunday’s appearance on The Ruffino & Joe Show.

ADVERTISEMENT

“When you have a quarterback that can be mobile and get yards and get out of bounds and get first downs with his legs, it is the toughest thing to stop, stated Ruffino.

I’m not putting Trinidad Chambliss in that mold of them (the top-tier guys), but a guy that can move, that can get first downs, that you are going to have to contain him and get to him. You can’t let him get outside the pocket because he’s dominated Oklahoma in that,” added Ruffino.

Although Ruffino mentioned he didn’t put Chambliss in the elite group of Joe Burrow, Cam Newton, or Jaden Daniels, his words clearly suggest Chambliss has enough potential to give the Bulldogs a tough fight.

ADVERTISEMENT

Obviously, Kirby Smart has won four SEC titles and also faced Jaden Daniels in the 2022 SEC Championship, winning decisively 50-30, so it seems he knows how to stop elite quarterbacks. But Chambliss’s ability can’t be slept on.

He is a nightmare with the ball at his feet. Against Tulane, he zoomed for 112 yards on 14 carries, including a season-long 41-yard dash, while Washington State felt his clutch speed too, as he broke free from a collapsing pocket for a 17-yard rushing TD to give Ole Miss the lead.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Then, the first round of the CFP saw more magic. Chambliss scored twice on the ground, including a scramble into open space, sliding inside the 10-yard line for a first-and-goal.

Even against Georgia in the regular season, he refused to be contained. Despite the loss, the Ole Miss QB used his legs to perfection in the red zone, racking up two rushing TDs against one of the nation’s most formidable defenses. Now, while he has a chance to play against the Bulldogs, Ruffino’s words suggest that if Chambliss is in top form, it could be a tough test for Georgia.

Still, Georgia’s favorite status in the 2025 Sugar Bowl comes with reason.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bulldogs boast a punishing ground game that has topped 200 yards against Ole Miss before. Then their defense shut down powerhouse offenses like Alabama and Texas. And history matters. Georgia already beat the Rebels 43-35 in an October clash, outscoring them 17-0 in the fourth quarter to close the door.

Despite that, with Chambliss at the helm, Ruffino sees Ole Miss having a chance in the playoff game under Pete Golding. While that chance could bring the Rebels closer to a title dream last achieved in 1960, Golding’s focus on rebuilding through key staff additions could amplify their chances moving forward.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ole Miss head coach lands major additions

Ole Miss is laying the foundation as Pete Golding’s first staff takes shape. The Rebels are strengthening the backbone of the program by adding experience and continuity to their personnel and scouting departments.

According to CBS Sports, Ole Miss is bringing back Jai Choudhary as director of player personnel while hiring Jake Sugarman to lead scouting operations.

While Choudhary returns to Oxford after a brief stop at LSU, he will work under general manager Austin Thomas, a familiar partnership from their previous SEC overlap. With deep ties to the program, a graduate degree from the University of Mississippi, and a background in scouting and NFL relations, Choudhary brings both trust and institutional knowledge.

ADVERTISEMENT

On the flip side, Sugarman arrives from UCLA with a resume built on evaluation. He previously worked in LSU’s personnel department and has logged NFL internships with the Browns, Vikings, and more. While these moves signal Golding’s intent to rebuild quickly, the program has also hired Kelvin Bolden as assistant general manager.

“There’s no reason to believe this team won’t continue to be competitive annually,” wrote SSN Ole Miss on Sunday. “Keith Carter and the entire Athletic Department are some of the best in the country and have done a phenomenal job keeping the train on the tracks.”

Surely, it’s a behind-the-scenes push, but one that matters in today’s roster-driven era. That could position the Rebels’ future for brighter days ahead.