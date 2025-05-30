One SEC Powerhouse Named Favorite to Win 2025 Conference Championship in Paul Finebaum Show

Kalen DeBoer hasn’t yet lived up to the championship legacy he inherited from Nick Saban. Saban, throughout his 17-year tenure at Alabama, set an unprecedented standard that’s undoubtedly hard to match for any other coach. DeBoer stepped into the spotlight with confidence and composure, but his first season fell short. He finished the season with a 5-3 conference record and a 9-4 overall record. For the first time since Saban’s debut year (2007), Alabama failed to snag a double-digit win. It’s a jarring reality for Tide fans, and one that has prompted growing concerns about DeBoer’s trajectory. But the HC is convinced that he will rebuild the legacy.

Despite early turbulence, DeBoer has constructed one of the most competitive rosters in the nation. From facing a portal exodus in the post-Nick Saban era, to reeling in top-tier recruits of the nation, led by quarterback Keelon Russell, and four-star linebacker Darrell Johnson. He is strengthening his bonds with the commits. Notably, Alabama emerged from the spring scholarship quarterback, a testament to DeBoer’s relationship-building off-field relationships.

They are on the verge of a breakthrough. But there’s no hype about the Bama potentially being the natty or the SEC winner. An underdog? Yes. But being underestimated is all that DeBoer might need right now. “This may be the only time in the last 15 years, Paul, that Alabama’s flying under the radar,” SEC football podcast host Mike cleared his stance on the Paul Finebaum show. “Everybody’s talking Georgia, everybody’s talking Texas, which they should. Still, Alabama’s just as talented as those; they obviously have to figure out the quarterback,” Mike added. And that remains a critical variable. As Alabama prepares to open the 2025 season against Florida State on August 30th, DeBoer must resolve the quarterback conundrum.

Ty Simpson, Keelon Russell, and Austin Mack are all in the mix, but the clock is ticking. DeBoer must commit to one. There’s no time for being experimental. But there is an unseen advantage as well. Quarterbacks will be surrounded by the elite talent group led by wide receivers Ryan Williams, Germie Bernard, and running back Jam Miller, who led the room with 668 yards and seven scores on 145 rushes last season. ‘I think if they can get more than what Kalen DeBoer is searching for,” Mike went high on his hopes and words. He added, “I believe this is a huge year for Alabama, and how about this, Paul, Alabama is my pick to win the SEC.”

But, JD Pickell poses a warning about the QB conundrum.

Alabama’s roster advantage might turn out to be a misfire

All the efforts DeBoer put in adorning his roster with the best of the best talents across the nation can go in vain if he won’t be wise about the quarterback situation. Ty Simpson is leading the race, and even though Mack and Russell roll behind him, DeBoer is ready to give the torch to whoever gives him the best shot.

Opening the season against the Seminoles, who revamped their defense under the new DC Tony White, there is little to no room for error. The QB under the center needs to be the driving force to face their tight defense. “If you don’t have a quarterback that can maximize your talent advantage on this roster, it’s going to get really interesting,” PicKell said. “Also, whoever it is who is going to play quarterback will have their first road start, I believe at least, in a spot like this.”

DeBoer has done the hard part; stabilising a program in transition. Now, he must make the defining call of his early Alabama tenure.