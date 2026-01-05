1,770-Yard Transfer QB Targeted by 36 College Football Programs Including Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame

The 2026 transfer portal is loaded with big-name quarterbacks looking for new homes. But some programs are casting their nets beyond the usual Power Four suspects. A growing number of FBS schools have zeroed in on an HBCU signal-caller who just put together one of the most efficient seasons in college football, regardless of division.

The player in question is Andrew Body, a 6-foot, 205-pound dual-threat quarterback from Alabama State who just won HBCU National Player of the Year honors after leading the Hornets to their first 10-win season in 21 years. Body’s not just different because of where he’s coming from; he’s different because of what he’s capable of doing when the ball’s in his hand.

The list of schools pursuing Body reads like a who’s who of programs desperate for proven quarterback play. Penn State, Notre Dame, Vanderbilt, Toledo, UCF, FAU, Marshall, and USF are among the 36 programs that have reached out since he entered the portal in mid-December. Marcus Freeman’s Notre Dame is particularly intriguing given the Fighting Irish’s quarterback situation, as they lack an experienced backup heading into 2026.

Penn State’s new coaching staff under Matt Campbell is clearly doing its homework on undervalued talent. They just landed Rocco Becht, but they’d need someone to back him in case of any unfortunate injuries. The interest spans from Group of Five programs looking for immediate starters to Power Four schools willing to bet on a player who dominated at a different level.

Body completed 70.5% of his passes for 1,770 yards and 20 touchdowns against just one interception in 2025. He posted a ridiculous 203.6 passer efficiency rating that would rank among the nation’s elite at any level. He also added 518 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns, proving he’s a legitimate dual-threat who can hurt defenses with his legs.

Body threw for 312 yards and four touchdowns while rushing for 119 yards and another score in a season-opening shootout at UAB, an FBS program. He earned HBCU National Player of the Week honors in the process. Two weeks later at Jackson State, he posted a career-high 442 yards of total offense in a narrow 38-34 loss decided at the goal line.​

Body’s signature performance came in the Magic City Classic against Alabama A&M. He accounted for six total touchdowns in front of over 60,000 fans in Birmingham. That big-game production is what FBS programs are looking for when they evaluate transfer quarterbacks.

Alabama State was a middle-of-the-pack SWAC team before Body arrived from Texas Southern in January 2024. And he transformed them into a 10-win team and SWAC title contender. ​ For programs like Notre Dame, Penn State, and Vanderbilt, Body is one of the best value picks in the entire transfer portal.​

Award-winning season fuels transfer portal frenzy

All those schools lining up for Andrew Body’s signature are chasing a quarterback who spent December and early January collecting hardware like it was going out of style. Body accepted the 2025 HBCU National Player of the Year Award at the FCS Stats Perform Awards Ceremony in Nashville on January 4.

That trophy joined an already crowded mantle that includes SWAC Offensive Player of the Year, BOXTOROW HBCU Offensive Player of the Year, Stats Perform HBCU Player of the Year, and HBCU Legends recognition. Shortly after announcing his portal intentions, Body explained his mindset to HBCU Legends with a simple declaration: “It’s time to take it to the next level.”

But Body’s not rushing into anything despite the growing interest from Power Four and Group of Five programs. When asked about his timeline for making a decision, he said, “I’m going to take my time,” emphasizing that the decision must be the right fit for his final year of eligibility.

Body has battled through three season-ending injuries earlier in his career. And his advice to athletes facing similar adversity reveals the mindset that made him such a successful leader at Alabama State. “Just keep going. Fall in love with the process. Take it one day at a time,” he says. Any program getting Andrew Body would be lucky to have him for his final season.