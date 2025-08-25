1049-Yd SEC WR Diagnosed With Cancer Sets for Emotional College Football Return on Thursday

Sometimes the greatest battles in football can be the ones fought outside the gridiron. This is the story of Logan Muckey, a wide receiver for the Missouri Tigers. As a walk on in 2021, Muckey grew up a tigers fan outside Kansas City. A self proclaimed Mizzou Man. But over the offseason, he was fighting a battle with cancer that threatened to destroy everything he had worked so hard for in his life.

Born to Darren and Kristy Muckey on May 30, 2002, this 6 ft, 199-pound WR from Lee’s Summit North had already made a name for himself. Over three varsity seasons, he racked up 88 catches for 1049 yards and nine touchdowns. Fast forward to 2021, Muckey’s first year with the Tigers saw him limited to just two games and 15 snaps. But since 2022, he has played in all 13 games. Every year. An iron man who would not let anything keep him from the football field and his teammates. This will of his would be tested in the most brutal way during the summer of 2025.

In April, Muckey received the most dreaded diagnosis during a routine CT scan on a tonsil infection. “I was diagnosed with papillary thyroid cancer,” he told the media. “It was a shocker. It was a shocker for me, a shocker for my family, a shocker for my friends, my teammates. Being 22 years old, that’s not really something you want to hear.” And suddenly, football season wasn’t the biggest challenge in his life. An X post by Bryan Hudnell via KRCG 13 on August 24 posted his incredible story.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But here’s the thing about Logan Muckey. Quitting is the last thing on his mind. Under the guidance of Mizzou’s director of sports medicine, Zach Parker, he continued his training with incredible focus. “I haven’t missed a step along the way,” he said. “I’ve never sat out. I’ve never let anyone take me out. It was something I went through, but it’s something that definitely made me stronger, something that built my character up.” And of course, the Tigers noticed.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

HC Eli Drinkwitz called him the ultimate embodiment of accountability, saying that he is “a guy who just shows up every day with the right kind of energy and attitude and effort, makes plays.” He also added, “No job’s too big or too small for him, and he’s willing to hold people accountable. You know, we talk about being accountable to the standard or responsible for the standard. He’s one of those guys that feels responsible for the standard.” This show of character will be rewarded by his coach and his teammates.

AD

Thursday night is Logan Muckey’s full circle moment

When Missouri kicks off against Central Arkansas on August 28, nine captains will take the field. One of them will be Logan Muckey, the walk-on who refused to let cancer bench him. “I’ve been a Mizzou guy my entire life, so being able to be in this position, when I walked on back in 2021, I knew that it was going to be gritty,” he said. “I knew that it was going to take a lot of hard work. So being in this situation now, I mean, words will never be able to describe it.”

His teammates feel it too. Junior QB Cayden Green added, “We voted him captain for a reason. He’s a guy people look up to. His story, his work ethic, I mean, he’s in the weight room every day.” Now, four months removed from the diagnosis, Logan Muckey is healthy, motivated, and ready to lead.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

“I’ll tell you, man, it is definitely the greatest honor of my life,” he said. “It is to be able to represent this school, this university, this football team, all my brothers downstairs, like, there’s nothing like it.” And if you’re sitting in Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium on Thursday night, watch out for this warrior. A cancer survivor, walk-on, and finally captain, taking the field once again for the team he grew up loving.