1465-YD QB To Hit Transfer Portal as ASU Eyes New Potential Sam Leavitt Replacement

The program switching phase is already in transition. For Arizona State, the QB situation is delicate but urgent. Sam Leavitt has not officially entered the transfer portal yet, but the Sun Devils cannot afford to wait. And now, a potential answer has stepped into view.

“App State QB JJ Kohl is entering the transfer portal, @PeteNakos reports,” Transfer Portal shared on X on December 14. “The 6-foot-7, 240-pound QB is a former Iowa State transfer. Threw for 1,465 yards and 12 TDs in 2025 in eight games. Has two years of eligibility remaining.”

JJ Kohl’s 2025 season tells a story that wasn’t meant to be his. He stepped in when AJ Swann went down and stabilized the offense immediately. His first notable start came in a narrow 26-24 win over Marshall, where he completed 19 of 27 passes for 134 yards and a touchdown. While the numbers were modest, he protected the ball and won the game.

The growth showed up again at the end of the season, even in defeat. Against Arkansas State, JJ Kohl went 26-of-39 for 271 yards and two touchdowns in a 30-29 loss. He added 34 rushing yards, extending plays rather than forcing throws. His two touchdown passes came at critical moments – a 37-yard strike to Dalton Stroman in the second quarter and a 16-yard connection with Sam Mbake in the fourth. By season’s end, he had overtaken Swann as the starter, finishing with just two interceptions on the year.

There is also a reason JJ Kohl’s name still carries recruiting weight. He starred at Ankeny High School in Iowa, earning first-team All-State honors as a senior and playing in the 2023 Under Armour All-America Game. ESPN rated him as a four-star recruit and the No. 8 QB nationally in his class. He committed to Iowa State over Minnesota, Wisconsin, Penn State, Iowa, and Florida State. He remains the highest-ranked QB recruit in Iowa State history and transferred to App State for the 2024 season.

The urgency at Arizona State exists because Sam Leavitt’s situation remains unresolved but unavoidable. He led the Sun Devils to a Big 12 title and a College Football Playoff berth last season, throwing for 2,885 yards and 24 touchdowns. This year unfolded differently. A foot injury required surgery and limited him to seven games. He finished with 1,628 yards and 10 touchdowns.

JJ Kohl is not the only QB ASU could consider. Old Dominion’s Colton Joseph brings rare dual-threat production after throwing for 2,624 yards and rushing for over 1,000 more. Colorado State’s Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi represents a veteran floor with nearly 7,000 career passing yards. Each option carries trade-offs. But while the portal dictates short-term decisions, the Sun Devils continue to build its QB room with long-term intent.

From the portal to the pipeline

Arizona State recently secured a commitment from 4-star Texas QB Weston Nielsen in the 2027 class. He threw for over 3,100 yards and 45 touchdowns as a junior, drawing early offers from Oregon and sustained interest from SMU, TCU, Baylor, and Houston.

He is the Industry Ranking No. 20 passer nationally and was a priority target for head coach Kenny Dillingham and OC and QB coach Marcus Arroyo. Nielson cited relationships and fit as decisive factors, reinforcing ASU’s recruiting identity. For now, though, the focus remains immediate.

Arizona State is headed to the Tony the Tiger Sun Bowl on December 31 against Duke. The matchup pairs two 8-win teams, with Duke coming off an ACC title behind QB Darian Mensah. It will be a national stage and a reminder of how central QB play remains to ASU’s trajectory.