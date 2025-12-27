1,225-Yard In-State WR Becomes Jon Sumrall’s Top Florida Target After Eugene Wilson Setback

Fans in Florida are buzzing with anticipation as UAB’s top playmaker officially hits the transfer portal. With the portal opening on January 2, the FSU Seminoles are also anticipated to be active, and they will be keeping a close eye on wide receivers. It’s a tense situation for programs, and whichever school lands him could change the landscape for next season. As of now, Jon Sumrall’s eyes are set on him, especially after his recent setback.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“Florida has been linked to UAB WR Iverson Hooks, one of the more productive wide receivers available in the transfer portal, ” GatorScope reported in a December 27 X post.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iverson Hooks, a highly regarded receiver for UAB, is officially on his way to the transfer portal, and there is a noticeable buzz about college football. Before making a big splash, Hooks, a redshirt junior from Pike Road, Alabama, spent four seasons in Birmingham, where he worked his way through the ranks, having 97 receptions for 1,225 yards. He not only led UAB in 2025 with 72 receptions for 927 yards and seven touchdowns, but he also made defenders gasp and was named to the American All-Conference Second Team.

What makes Hooks’ story so compelling is his bittersweet journey. From being a three-star recruit in 2022 to recovering from a season-ending injury in 2023 to emerging as the Blazers’ top target in 2025, he has demonstrated resilience and a remarkable talent for making huge plays in clutch moments. And he’s not the only UAB star heading out. The Blazers are losing four of their top pass-catchers and key offensive pieces.

Although Hooks’ departure is devastating for a school that recently underwent a coaching change, he sees it as a chance to showcase his skills on a bigger stage. The timing couldn’t be more electric. Big names like Florida, FSU, LSU, Wisconsin, Auburn, and more are already circling Hooks as the portal opens on January 2. Under Jon Sumrall, Florida appears especially eager and is considering Hooks as the quick fix their receiver room needs, with longtime WR Eugene Wilson III leaving the Gators.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Florida isn’t stopping there. Sumrall’s rebuild is in full swing, with big-money hires and a clear plan to revamp the Gators’ roster and coaching staff.

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

ADVERTISEMENT

Florida’s aggressive rebuild

Under Jon Sumrall, Florida is intensifying its rebuilding efforts, and Gainesville is literally buzzing with enthusiasm. The Gators are now among the largest spenders in the SEC with a $16.3 million budget for coaches and support staff. Despite his current deal, Sumrall has already made ripples by attracting Georgia Tech’s offensive coordinator, Buster Faulkner, and defensive coordinator, Brad White, from Kentucky.

There is more coaching yet to come. Evan McKissack of Tulane switches to tight ends, Phil Trautwein arrives to strengthen the offensive line, and former Auburn WR coach Marcus Davis brings his recruiting power. Even long-time Florida coaches like Gerald Chatman are staying put for continuity. On defense, Sumrall has pulled in a mix of familiar faces and top assistants from other programs, including Chris Collins from Kentucky and Brandon Harris from UCF.

Now, Chris Foster of Duke has become the top target for the running back position. Foster’s record speaks for itself: players like Nate Sheppard were second in the ACC for running yards, and his pair at Duke ran for over 1,400 yards and 21 touchdowns. It’s obvious why Florida is making a strong push when you combine it with a lengthy and stellar coaching resume from schools like Northwestern, East Carolina, Georgia Southern, and App State.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Hooks entering the portal and Florida aggressively rebuilding under Sumrall, landing a player like Hooks and securing top-tier coaching talent like Chris Foster could transform the offense overnight.